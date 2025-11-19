Expert issues warning about popular DIY cleaning method: 'Is that really what you want to clean with?'

Baking soda and vinegar have long been praised as a cleaning dream team: cheap, clean, and easy to acquire. But experts are highlighting the reality that cleaning with the dynamic duo isn't as effective as it once seemed.

The scoop

Experts at Wirecutter on TikTok (@wirecutter) broke down the science of why cleaning with baking soda and vinegar isn't a disinfecting cure-all.

@wirecutter When you combine baking soda and vinegar, you're essentially creating ... salt water. Is that really what you want to clean with? Read more at the link in bio. ♬ original sound - NYT Wirecutter

Combining the two actually "neutralizes" the effectiveness of both. Adding them together creates carbonic acid and sodium acetate (a kind of salt), and the carbonic acid breaks down quickly into carbon dioxide and water. The carbon dioxide creates the bubbles, and once they're gone, you essentially have saltwater.

"Is that really what you want to clean with?" they ask in the comments.

Wirecutter encouraged people to keep cleaning with vinegar and baking soda, but just skip combining them. They noted vinegar can break down mineral buildup, remove soap scum, and descale appliances, while baking soda is good for scrubbing crusty surfaces and working as a deodorizer.

How it's helping

Wirecutter's demonstration saves you from making a cleaning mistake that can waste your time and money. You more than likely already have baking soda and vinegar on hand, and you can still save money by using them separately, rather than accidentally creating ineffective salt water to clean your home.

For example, a TikToker showed how they were able to scrub an oven exhaust fan clean with just baking soda and hot water. A Redditor demonstrated how easy and cheap it is to clean windows with vinegar and water, allowing them to save money and ditch harsher products. Plus, you'll get more bang for your buck when you use these kinds of products to the best of their abilities.

Using natural cleaners like baking soda and vinegar can save you up to $90 annually on cleaning products. Plus, it reduces the amount of chemicals in your home and the overall environment, as they can end up in the atmosphere and wastewater after breaking down or being rinsed away.

Opting for reusable bottles and cleaning materials, like wash cloths and rags, can save money on new products for you, and cut down on using resources to make new ones, especially plastic.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments loved that an expert weighed in with some basic science. "Been saying this! How anyone missed this, it's just basic chemistry," one person wrote.

"Hey, if people want to make water and salt out of their money, who am I to stop them?" another quipped.

