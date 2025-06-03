Researcher reveals surprising household staple that outperforms store-bought cleaners: 'Its strength is its simplicity'

  • Home Home

by Grace Howarth
Vinegar is bound to make your house sparkle as an easy, cheap, and sustainable alternative to many cleaning products.

Research carried out by Katarina Zimmer for the BBC has confirmed how efficient it can be to use vinegar as a cleaning solution.

Often touted as an easy homemade cleaning hack, Zimmer spoke to experts to verify the scientific accuracy of the claims about vinegar's germ-busting skills.

Experimenting with vinegar in cleaning routines proved its strength in getting rid of tough scale — simply boiling two tablespoons of concentrated vinegar cleaned a limescale-encrusted kettle. Zimmer said, "As the limescale crackled off, it made a satisfying sizzling sound."

While vinegar was found to be most efficient against limescale and rust, chemical engineer and emeritus professor at the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, Eric Beckman, recommended another major natural cleaner — baking soda — for removing oil stains and soap for cleaning greasy dishes. 

He went on to say that mixing baking soda and vinegar canceled out one another, despite them both often being recommended as homemade cleaning solutions.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

When it comes to fighting against germs, you'll have to do more than add a dash of vinegar to water. Zimmer's research found that only pure vinegar had antimicrobial effects, and that it had to be strengthened with citric acid to become fully effective in killing off five common bacteria.

Using your own natural cleaning solution rather than a store-bought option can be a great way to save money. Additionally, the choice is more sustainable, as the homemade limescale remover does not contain toxic chemicals that could damage the environment. On top of that, it can reduce plastic waste around the home, while also making your cleaning cupboard less cluttered.

If you're cleaning glass, stainless steel, or ceramic, perhaps look to vinegar instead of a shop-bought cleaning solution. Beckman said of vinegar, "Its strength is its simplicity." Before adding, "Conventional cleaners can consist of more than a dozen different ingredients, many of them industrially manufactured in energy-consuming processes."

Zimmer concluded by saying, "I probably won't rely on [vinegar] for ridding my surfaces of germs, but I'll keep using it to remove limescale. … I'm happy to put up with the smell, knowing that I'm using a sustainable product that's likely better for my health."

