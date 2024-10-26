Grandmother reveals 15-minute hack that could slash your high utility bills: 'Never knew this'

"I'm too old to just now be learning this!"

Most of us don't know how our refrigerator works — we just count on the fact that it does. But as one savvy "Internet Grandma" explained in a recent video, learning how to take care of it with some simple maintenance could end up saving thousands.

The scoop

Internet Grandma Babs (@brunchwithbabs) shared a helpful explainer reviewing what refrigerator coils are, how to clean them, and why this is important.

#coils #cleaning ♬ original sound - Babs @brunchwithbabs Did you know?!? Your refrigerator is one of the top energy-using devices in your home!!! Keep your coils clean and you can reduce the amount of energy that your fridge uses by up to 30 percent. If your coils are full of dirt, dust and pet hair your refrigerator is working twice as hard. Do these 3 steps to make sure your fridge isn't "running hot" and you could save over 30% on the energy you are burning to keep your food cold. Step One - Before you start - turn off the fridge. You can also unplug if you can gain access to the outlet. Step Two - ID where your condenser coils are. Condenser coils are sometimes on the bottom, sometimes on the top and sometimes on the back. Some have screws to get to the coils, some lift right up. Step Three - Use a soft brush attachment for your vacuum cleaner and gently vacuum the coils. Vacuum vertically so as to not damage the condenser "fins". And that is it. Remember your fridge works a lot like an air conditioner - if those coils are blocked by dust bunnies - your fridge is overworking. Always remember to keep some room between the wall and your refrigerator when you put your refrigerator back XO Babs #refrigerator

"You wanna save money on electricity and preserve the life of your refrigerator? You've got to clean this," she begins.

She demonstrates how to locate the refrigerator's coils — an external component that releases heat from the cooling system — by finding them either behind, on top of, or occasionally beneath the fridge.

"They're probably full of dust, dirt, and pet hair," she says, showing the camera her own dusty coils.

To clean them, she attaches a soft brush attachment to her vacuum, running it gently in vertical lines up and down over the coils and their filters.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"15 min of work and I just saved 11% on my energy bill," she enthuses, "and so could you."

How it's working

In the video's caption, Babs explained that the coils impact the fridge's function because blocked coils make the refrigeration system work harder to keep the fridge cool.

"Your refrigerator is one of the top energy-using devices in your home," she says. "Keep your coils clean and you can reduce the amount of energy that your fridge uses by up to 30%."

🗣️ Do you think home heating costs are higher than they should be?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Similarly, other bill-slashing enthusiasts have shared tips like using frozen foods to keep fridges cool, blocking drafts in winter, and washing dishes more efficiently. Perhaps the simplest hack, others say, is just unplugging your energy vampires when you're not using them — because when they're still plugged in, they continue to draw expensive power.

While she doesn't cite sources for the statistics she shares, Babs is correct that the energy and money savings for these types of hacks can add up quickly. For example, installing a heat pump can save thousands as compared to a traditional HVAC system.

The savings are even greater when you include the rebates currently offered through the Inflation Reduction Act, which awards homeowners for making sustainable, energy-efficient upgrades to their homes — often to the tune of several thousand dollars.

Additionally, all of these upgrades lower your personal pollution, contributing to a cooler and more sustainable future.

What people are saying

Viewers were surprised and delighted to learn the simple trick.

"Never knew this," one wrote. "Thank you Babs."

"I'm too old to just now be learning this!" another joked.

One person admitted they hadn't done this in their 25 years of owning a refrigerator. In response, another encouraged them to try it. "You should when you have a free moment," they said. "It is game changing."

One commenter shared that after seeing the video, they cleaned their coils. "Thank you," they said. "Mine was so dusty!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.