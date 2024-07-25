Mom shares 'brilliant' hack for keeping your fridge cooler while reducing the amount of energy it uses: 'That's such a great tip'

If you want to lower your energy bills, some of the most impactful ways involve making major changes, like upgrading to a heat pump or tankless water heater. But for those of us who can't make those changes yet or who simply want to trim costs in the meantime, there are also many easy and accessible ways to snip costs, which one TikToker has shared.

The scoop

Frugal-minded TikToker Duchess of Thrift (@duchessofthrift) posted a video sharing ways to reduce costs on several major kitchen appliances, including the fridge and the oven.

In the video, she shows a covered glass bowl filled with frozen chicken and fries, which she explains she is planning to cook that evening.

"I put this bowl into the fridge and it will defrost during the day, and that keeps the fridge temperature cold," she explains. "I bought these frozen, I put them into the fridge frozen, and it takes no extra energy to freeze these items — but putting this coldness in the fridge will reduce the temperature of the fridge and it will stop having to work as hard."

She also points out that defrosting these items will also reduce their cooking time, which saves additional energy costs when using the oven or air fryer.

How it's working

She acknowledges that the tip of defrosting ahead of time may be a small one, but she points out: "All these little bits add up. If you think about how many meals you cook over the week and how many times you use these appliances, it all adds up."

In fact, the more ways you can find to use your appliances effectively, the more money you'll save. For example, an average washing machine uses 90% of its energy to heat water, so simply washing clothes in cold water will cut the majority of the associated costs.

In addition to DIY tips like this one, upgrading to smart home devices wherever possible will help your home regulate its own energy costs.

This isn't only great news for your wallet — it's excellent for the planet, too. Coal-fired power stations are still relied upon for the production of electricity, and the United Nations has reported that burning fossil fuels accounts for over 75% of toxic, planet-warming air emissions.

By implementing changes in the home like this (or similar ones, like leveling up your stovetop to induction cooking or switching over to more efficient LED lightbulbs), you can work toward a more affordable, safer, and sustainable future.

What people are saying

Viewers were excited by the simple, effective hack. "Your tips are so useful and accessible," one person praised her.

"Brilliant, thank you. I'll do this tomorrow," another wrote.

"That's such a great tip," another enthused. "Thank you!"

