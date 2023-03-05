Realtor shares easy hack for lowering your monthly energy bills: ‘One of the most important things you can do’

Depending on where you live, winter can mean a huge increase in heating bills. The TikTok account @findusinphilly is giving advice on how to cut down your energy bill by blocking out drafts.

The TikToker describes how much drafts can up your energy bill.

“One of the most important things you can do in cold weather that’ll save you money and make your house more comfortable is to block drafts,” he says in the video.

To make the deal even better, using less heat means less energy usage, which is beneficial for the environment, too.

He suggests playing a game of “hot and cold” — walking into each room of the house and identifying which rooms are colder in general. Once you have done that, walk through the colder rooms slowly and try to identify where in the room the draft is coming from so you can remedy it.

It is important to pay close attention to cracks around windows and door frames.

One commenter notes that they put dry ice at the bottom of a door and used a fan to see if it would blow through to the other side.

Not everyone has dry ice on hand, but a similar test can be done with a candle. If you hold the flame near the cracks of a door or window and the flame starts flickering, is being blown in the direction away from the crack, or goes out, you know there is likely a draft coming through.

Once you find where the draft is coming from, some remedies that the original poster suggests include making sure all windows are closed tightly and using a piece of tape to cover gaps between the window and the windowsill.

Other commenters had additional suggestions.

“Personally I’ve taken to using rope caulking,” says one.

“It takes too much time to figure out where the draft is so I just place a towel at the bottom of most of the window seals and doors,” recommends another.

These suggestions were approved by the original poster, making them a great way to save on heating bills and help the environment while you’re at it.

