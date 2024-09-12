Expert DIYer shares easy, 10-minute trick for doubling your refrigerator's life span: 'Great advice'

"Your refrigerator will last longer and you'll save on your electric bill!"

Are you trying to keep your home running smoothly while saving money on bills? This tip from a DIYer on TikTok will help you learn the basics of maintaining your fridge's efficiency.

The scoop

Melissa (@the_daily_diy) is a home care expert and DIYer who shares home maintenance tips about everything from upcycling to how to clean your ceiling fan.

In one clip, she takes viewers through cleaning your fridge coils, which she says should be done every six months to keep your fridge in tip-top shape.

This task can feel daunting, but Melissa explains that it should only take about 10 minutes once you know how. To start, pull your fridge out to access the outlet and unplug it. Next, vacuum the newly uncovered floor for any crumbs or pet hair that may have accumulated there.

You may need to consult your user manual for the following steps. On the back of your fridge, there will be an access panel to reach the coils. Remove the panel and gently vacuum the coils with a brush attachment.

"Dirt and debris can accumulate on these coils over time, which could cause the compressor to work harder than it needs to," Melissa says. "That can lead to premature wear and tear, increased energy consumption, and higher utility bills."

Once the coils are nice and clean, reattach the panel cover, plug the refrigerator back in, and push it back into its original spot. Finally, clean the vent in the front of your fridge under the doors and vacuum using the same brush attachment.

How it's working

Keeping your appliances running at peak performance will help you save money on your energy bill. Maintaining appliances will also ensure your clothes and dishes are clean and your food stays at the proper temperature. According to Angi, you can save around 11% on your energy bill by cleaning your refrigerator coils.

Doing similar upkeep on your washer and dryer could save 10% on your bill. All these savings can add up and help keep more money in your wallet.

On top of all these savings, your smoothly running appliances will use less energy, making them better for the planet. Refrigerators are in the top five most energy-consumptive appliances in your home, so anything that can help reel that in goes a long way.

If you want to make other choices that help reduce your energy consumption, consider looking into more efficient appliances such as heat pumps or induction stoves. If you are looking for a less costly option, see if you are eligible for community solar through your energy provider.

If more people made a few of these swaps, we could make a big dent in slowing the warming of our planet.

What people are saying

Commenters had mixed thoughts on cleaning their coils.

One person said: "Just did this and oh boy it was jammed with my golden retriever's hair."

Someone else wrote: "I never have- my [fridge] is 20 years old."

Another commenter chimed in: "Great advice! Your refrigerator will last longer and you'll save on your electric bill!"

