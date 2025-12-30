TikToker demonstrates hack to clean stovetops in 'just one spray': '10/10 recommend'

"Cleaning up can be done within a few min."

It's rare that someone on TikTok might undersell their hack. When it comes to the speed of cleaning induction stovetops, one user might just have.

The scoop

TikToker user Jacquelyn (@jacquelynedna) shared just how quick and easy it is to clean the cooktops.

As the video's voice-over says, "Just one spray of a basic cleaning detergent and a wipe down, and you'll have a clean top."

The video shows someone wiping down the cooktop and nearby wall with a few quick sprays. All in all, it takes under 20 seconds, but it does appear to be one spray in each area of the stove, not one total.

Still, that means the video's early on-screen text saying "cleaning up can be done within a few min" is indeed underselling it. The caption adds further endorsement, stating "10/10 recommend induction cooktop because cleanup afterwards is super fast and easy."

That ease contrasts significantly with the cumbersome cleaning process of gas stovetops, especially when you have to remove burners.

How it's helping

Beyond their simplicity in cleaning (ideally with natural products), induction stoves offer other advantages for consumers' health, finances, and practical use.

They heat faster than gas ranges — tests show they can boil water more than twice as quickly due to their magnetic currents. Since they're more efficient, they also waste far less energy than gas, which can help on utility bills. They also lower our collective reliance on gas.

Induction cooktops are safer as they eliminate the risks associated with open flames. They also reduce indoor air pollutants like benzene and other problematic gases linked to asthma and leukemia.

Saving time on almost everyone's least favorite chore, cleaning, is just another reason to consider making the switch.

What everyone's saying

It's important to note that there are some induction skeptics, which cropped up in the video's comments. One commenter, who admitted to being "a perfectionist," worried that the stovetop wasn't heating their cookware properly.

Jacquelyn countered that idea and wrote: "The thing about induction is that we have to buy the right pots and pans that can hold the heat well!"

Prominent chefs agree with that assessment and are raving about the tech after using induction in world-class kitchens. Ultimately, like most purchase decisions, it's worth doing thorough research to find the best product for your needs.

