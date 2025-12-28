Professional kitchen remodeler reveals which next-gen stove leaves other models in the dust: 'Super easy to keep clean'

A kitchen renovation expert took viewers through the merits of a highly energy-efficient cooking device that outshines any other.

The YouTube short, posted by Design Build Remodeling (@DesignBuildRemodeling), offers a short but informative overview of an induction cooktop.

As the short explains, an induction stove offers the performance of a gas stove with the accessibility of an electric hob. "What makes induction really, really great is you usually have a just smooth, clean surface that's super easy to keep clean."

Because the surface itself doesn't actually get hot, you can clean any spills immediately. But unlike electric hobs, induction tops apply the heat directly into the cookware rather than on the surface.

That means it reaches high heats immediately, boils water super fast, and avoids all of the downsides of gas, particularly health issues.

As the video closes, the presenter points out another useful feature: safety. If a child touches the surface, "they're not going to get burned because this does not hold the heat."

An induction stove's innovative design also means that its superior performance doesn't need nearly as much energy. At a time when energy bills are spiraling out of control nationwide, energy-efficient devices like induction stoves are a godsend.

Opting for more sustainable options in the kitchen doesn't require any sacrifices on performance too. Indeed, there are incentives to knock up to $840 off the price to make the switch easier on your wallet. Even if you're a renter or just not ready for a big renovation, you can get a plug-in device for as little as $50.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

The comments showed that another stumbling block for more widespread adoption of helpful tech is a lack of information.

One person was concerned it wouldn't work with their preferred cookware: "Induction cooktop sounds good. But for me it has to be cast iron skillet friendly. Because that is what I like to use."

Fortunately, a reply assuaged those concerns, "They are! We have an induction stovetop and primarily cook in cast iron skillets and Dutch ovens."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.