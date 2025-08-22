Reporter stunned after letting researchers test her kitchen for invisible poisons: 'Not something you would want to be breathing in'

Climate reporter Laura Klivans conducted an experiment in her kitchen to see how much pollution her gas stove put out, and she was shocked by the results.

She invited two scientists from PSE Healthy Energy, an independent research institute, to take emissions readings such as nitrogen dioxide, methane, and benzene. They compared levels of these gases when running a gas stove versus using an induction burner and evaluated how they spread through the house. She shared the experience on TikTok.

In the first scenario, they used a plug-in induction stovetop, and there was no change in any of the gas readings.

Next, they tried the experiment with one gas burner running without the vent hood. A hood is an appliance installed above some stoves to remove cooking fumes, and Klivans noted that cooking without running it is not recommended. In this scenario, nitrogen dioxide levels exceeded acute exposure within 11 minutes.

As they watched the nitrogen dioxide levels rise, one of the scientists commented, "This is not something that you want to be breathing in over the long term."

In that scenario, levels of benzene, a carcinogen, also rose.

They also ran a "Thanksgiving Day scenario," where several gas burners ran simultaneously. They exceeded healthy levels of nitrogen dioxide in just a few minutes.

Klivans was surprised at how much these gases spread throughout her home.

"I thought the pollution was just gonna be kind of staying here in the kitchen," she said. "No, it ended up in our kid's room at also very high levels. Strangely enough, a bunch of it ended up in our living room, which is where people would be hanging out."

As the team proved in this experiment, induction stoves can help avoid the hidden dangers of gas stoves. They also cook food faster, saving you time in the kitchen. Plus, you can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

If you rent or can't afford a major kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners start at around $50. You'll get all the benefits of induction cooking at a fraction of the cost.

