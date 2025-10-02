Michelin-starred head chef reveals why he replaced gas stoves in his restaurant and home: 'As much as I love [gas], I'm never going back'

Jeremy Chan, head chef of London's Michelin-starred restaurant Ikoyi, is part of a growing group of chefs ditching gas. His reason? Induction stoves are safer for people, better for the plant, and sharper in the kitchen.

When Ikoyi relocated two and a half years ago, Chan swapped traditional burners for sleek induction stoves. The change, he said, made the kitchen cooler, easier to work in, and far more precise. "As much as I love [gas], I'm never going back to it," he told Bloomberg.

Unlike gas, which depends on interpreting "low" or "high" flames, induction lets chefs set exact heat levels, reducing mistakes and ensuring consistency. For Chan, that means every plate — from delicate seafood to smoked rice with lobster custard — comes out exactly as intended.

"There's less human error," Chan explained. "You can be more precise in a more foolproof way. You can just say set it to, say, 3.5 — there's nothing to interpret there." He was so impressed that he installed an induction cooktop at home, too.

Induction stoves aren't just for Michelin-starred chefs and restaurants, though. They're also one one of the easiest and most affordable ways for everyday cooks to cut down on both costs and pollution at home. Unlike gas stoves, which release methane and carbon dioxide and are linked to asthma and other health risks, induction offers a cleaner, healthier alternative.

With the Inflation Reduction Act, households can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range, making it easier to switch.

Induction stoves also cook faster and are more cost -effective than traditional gas or electric stoves, saving both time and money in the long run. For renters or those not ready for a kitchen upgrade, plug-in induction burners start around $50 and are portable, easy to clean, and a great way to try out induction before committing.

Pairing induction with other upgrades can stretch savings even further. Installing solar panels can help bring your electricity costs down to nearly $0. EnergySage makes comparing vetted installers easy and can save homeowners up to $10,000, while LightReach offers $0 down leasing options. Upgrading to a heat pump can also cut almost $400 a year off energy bills, and Mitsubishi offers affordable solutions to get started.

Chan's experience shows induction isn't just a trend for fine dining — it's a smarter, safer choice for every home cook.

