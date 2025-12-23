  • Tech Tech

Appliance expert stunned after testing the trendiest gadgets taking over American kitchens: 'That was more impressive than I expected'

"The range is waaay faster."

by Juliana Marino
One appliance expert put his induction stove to the test, revealing just how fast induction really is.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Induction ranges are known for heating up faster than conventional gas stoves. One appliance expert put their induction stove to the test, revealing just how fast induction really is. 

A representative from McMullan Appliance & Mattress (@mcmullanappliance) compared their Frigidaire induction stove with their electric kettle to see which appliance boils water faster. 

@mcmullanappliance Electric kettle vs @Frigidaire® induction speed test! I think this is gonna change the way I make coffee in the morning. #appliances #induction #boil #coffee #fast ♬ Tell Me More - Lynne Publishing

The results were shocking. While the induction stove boiled the pot of water in just two minutes, the electric kettle took more than twice that amount of time. "Well that was more impressive than I expected," said the representative. 

As this video demonstrates, induction stoves heat up fast, saving you time in the kitchen. Switching to an induction stove also improves your home's indoor air quality. Unlike gas stoves, induction ranges do not emit any harmful pollutants. As a result, you decrease your household's pollution output by having an induction stove. 

If you're looking to upgrade to induction, now is the time to do so. Thanks to federal incentives, you can receive up to $840 off the cost of an induction range. However, home appliance incentives are expiring by the end of 2025, so upgrading sooner rather than later could be the difference between saving hundreds of dollars. 

For renters, there are still ways for you to avoid the dangers of gas stoves and cook with induction. Plug-in burners start at just $50 and take up minimal space. With a plug-in burner, you can also try out induction before undergoing a full kitchen renovation

If your home runs on solar energy, adding an induction stove is a home run. Your induction range will run on the clean energy generated by your solar panels, drastically reducing your total electric bills. For homeowners looking to go solar, TCD's Solar Explorer connects you with vetted installers, helping you find a solar system within your budget. By curating competitive bids specifically for your home, you can save up to $10,000 on your solar installation thanks to TCD's Solar Explorer

TikTokers discussed their own positive experiences with induction, emphasizing the efficiency. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters

Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes.

Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough.

"I have the regular Frigidaire induction and threw out my new kettle because the range is waaay faster," responded one user. "Incredible!"

What's your biggest motivation for converting to electric appliances?

Saving money 💰

Modernizing my home 🤖

Making my family safer 💪

I don't want to convert 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x