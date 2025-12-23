Appliance expert stunned after testing the trendiest gadgets taking over American kitchens: 'That was more impressive than I expected'

Induction ranges are known for heating up faster than conventional gas stoves. One appliance expert put their induction stove to the test, revealing just how fast induction really is.

A representative from McMullan Appliance & Mattress (@mcmullanappliance) compared their Frigidaire induction stove with their electric kettle to see which appliance boils water faster.

The results were shocking. While the induction stove boiled the pot of water in just two minutes, the electric kettle took more than twice that amount of time. "Well that was more impressive than I expected," said the representative.

As this video demonstrates, induction stoves heat up fast, saving you time in the kitchen. Switching to an induction stove also improves your home's indoor air quality. Unlike gas stoves, induction ranges do not emit any harmful pollutants. As a result, you decrease your household's pollution output by having an induction stove.

If you're looking to upgrade to induction, now is the time to do so. Thanks to federal incentives, you can receive up to $840 off the cost of an induction range. However, home appliance incentives are expiring by the end of 2025, so upgrading sooner rather than later could be the difference between saving hundreds of dollars.

For renters, there are still ways for you to avoid the dangers of gas stoves and cook with induction. Plug-in burners start at just $50 and take up minimal space. With a plug-in burner, you can also try out induction before undergoing a full kitchen renovation.

If your home runs on solar energy, adding an induction stove is a home run. Your induction range will run on the clean energy generated by your solar panels, drastically reducing your total electric bills. For homeowners looking to go solar, TCD's Solar Explorer connects you with vetted installers, helping you find a solar system within your budget. By curating competitive bids specifically for your home, you can save up to $10,000 on your solar installation thanks to TCD's Solar Explorer.

TikTokers discussed their own positive experiences with induction, emphasizing the efficiency.

"I have the regular Frigidaire induction and threw out my new kettle because the range is waaay faster," responded one user. "Incredible!"

