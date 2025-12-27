Researchers issue warning after study links popular home appliance to cancer risk: 'Risks for the children are ... higher'

The risks are the most pronounced in residences with less room and ventilation.

A new study validated that a significant hidden health hazard is affecting millions of Americans, with children most at risk.

The findings, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, revealed that homes with frequent stove use and inadequate ventilation from gas appliances pose a cancer risk to children "1.85-fold higher than adults."

Despite the known risks surrounding benzene, around 6.3 million U.S. homes have the highest-polluting gas stoves. The research revealed that medium to high stove use in those poorly ventilated homes significantly elevates cancer risks.

That effect is magnified for children. When you account for homes with all ranges of stove usage and ventilation, a bad combination of those factors makes the benzene threat skyrocket.

The researchers found that in areas with poor ventilation and at least medium stove usage, "the risks for the children are [approximately] 4-16 times higher than the common limit of carcinogenic effect for all four types of dwellings."

The risks are most pronounced in smaller residences with less ventilation. More stove usage also hikes your exposure, especially to separate rooms, like bedrooms, where the gas can sneak in over time. That extra exposure comes with alarming consequences.

As a News Medical analysis of the study shared, benzene is considered unsafe at any level according to the World Health Organization. Short-term, it's linked to a range of symptoms including fatigue, body aches, memory loss, and skin allergies.

Meanwhile, it can also lead to leukemia long-term, with the study estimating an excess of between 16 and 69 cases annually for the 6.3 million Americans in the highest-risk segments.

To mitigate these risks, the study suggests using high-efficiency ventilation hoods and finding ways to lower risk otherwise. High-ventilation gas stoves can cut down on average benzene concentration by three-quarters.

Along those lines, leaving windows open as much as possible can make a big difference, with about four hours a day of open windows cutting levels by 42%.

Concerned homeowners should also consider induction ranges, which are safer than gas stoves. Induction stoves don't produce carcinogens like benzene, which improves indoor air quality. Another bonus is that they are much more efficient than gas models, and they cook faster.

"This study underscores the importance of effective ventilation and highlights the need for policies and strategies to mitigate benzene exposure from gas stoves," the study's authors concluded.

