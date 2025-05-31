Homeowner shares stunning photo after tearing up enormous underground nuisance from their yard: 'The big one must be pushing close to 50 pounds'

A homeowner spent weeks trying to remove this invasive plant from their yard.

After tearing up the enormous roots of invasive Chinese Privet, the Virginia-based homeowner shared their success to r/VirginiaNativePlants.

"Check out our two weeks of privet stump removal," they wrote. "The big one must be pushing close to 50lbs and took two weekends and some rain to finally dig and cut out … Still a few more to go, but our victory in this battle of the Great Privet Wars is in sight."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Chinese Privet, native to China, Vietnam, and Laos, is considered one of the most invasive plants in the southeastern United States. Invasive plants are known for their ability to spread quickly, and Chinese Privet is no exception. It spreads quickly, forming a dense bush that easily outcompetes nearby native plants. Its berries are toxic to humans and animals and can cause nausea, headaches, and low blood pressure.

Like many invasive plants, Chinese Privet is notoriously difficult to remove, due to its heavy, sprawling root system. Chopping the plant down isn't enough, since it can reproduce asexually through the roots. The homeowner admitted they "would have [removed] it sooner, but I had no idea how incredibly awful these plants are in our virginia ecosystem."

While Chinese Privet and its white flowers may be visually striking, invasive species are more trouble than they're worth. Invasive plants outcompete native plants, reducing biodiversity and shrinking habitats. They can have a devastating impact, whether they're overtaking your backyard or spreading across entire forests.

Native plants, on the other hand, bring only benefits. Rewilding your yard promotes biodiversity, supports pollinators, and provides shelter for local wildlife. Native plants are designed to thrive in their natural habitats, so you can enjoy a blooming backyard without spending countless hours or hundreds of dollars on maintenance like watering and weeding.

Many commenters were battling the invasive species in their own backyards.

"Ugh, I have a thicket of Chinese privet in the back of my yard that I need to eventually tackle," one user wrote.

"Love it," another commenter said. "We just removed a bunch as well!"

