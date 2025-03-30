Forest authorities sound alarm as unexpected species spreads at alarming rate: 'Immediate intervention is crucial'

The Indian state of Haryana is facing a silent takeover. Experts are sounding the alarm as invasive plant species, especially one called Lantana camara, have spread uncontrollably through the region, pushing out native plants and threatening the health of the entire ecosystem.

What's happening?

According to a report from the Times of India, 12% of the state's forest land has been overtaken by invasive species, with Lantana camara being one of the biggest challenges. This tropical American shrub, originally imported by the British, is now crowding out native vegetation across local forests.

Experts warn that "immediate intervention is crucial," as the invasive spread is choking native plant growth, altering soil chemistry, increasing fire risks, and disrupting the ecosystem. If left unchecked, the damage could become irreversible.

Why are invasive plant species concerning?

Invasive species like Lantana aren't just bad for the environment — they are a major headache for nearby communities. These plants are incredibly difficult to remove, regrow quickly, and suffocate native plant life that local wildlife and people depend on.

Managing these invaders is labor-intensive and expensive. Poorly managed landscapes also increase fire hazards and human-wildlife encounters. For example, the Times of India has previously reported how Lantana camara infested tiger habitats. Not only did this threaten the tigers' survival, it increased chances they might wander outside the habitat to find space and resources — which is dangerous for people.

Native plants help keep ecosystems in balance. They support pollinators, regulate water cycles, prevent soil erosion, and support food chains. As these species are overtaken, biodiversity and pollinators struggle — putting crops and food security at risk.

What's being done about invasive plant species?

Scientists are exploring innovative techniques to control invasive species such as targeted genetic technology and restoring biodiversity. In previous instances of Lantana camara invasion in India, ecologists developed a new method to get rid of them.

The "cut rootstock method" introduces a hormonal imbalance to the plant, and once they're removed, conservationists can reintroduce native plants. Not only is the method effective, the remaining dried wood can be used as firewood.

Homeowners can also make a difference by rewilding their yards and choosing native plants or eco-friendly landscaping. Swapping traditional turf for buffalo grass, clover lawns, or xeriscaping not only saves water and money, but also supports pollinators and reduces maintenance.

In Haryana, experts are urging the government to prioritize removal initiatives to deal with invasive species.

"Also, implementing strict monitoring and introducing educational campaigns can raise awareness about these ecological challenges," Professor Anjal Prakash said to the Times. "Such comprehensive policy measures are essential to preserve ecological balance and ensure long-term health of forest ecosystems."

