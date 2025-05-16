Gardener shocked after uncovering baby visitors left alone under patch of grass: 'I stumbled on them completely on accident'

Green-thumbed Reddit users are prone to exchanging cool gardening tips and hacks, along with the occasional yard-related horror story, but one person shared an adorable surprise they encountered while weeding.

On r/gardening, the original poster enchanted the entire subreddit with a short clip of baby bunnies, which are technically called "kittens." The user made sure to note in the title that they didn't touch the babies unearthed in their yard.

"I stumbled on them completely by accident while weeding," they began, admitting that the "patch of grass moved and scared the crap out of" them.

One user quipped: "Forgot you planted bunny seeds, huh?"

"I didn't touch them and tried to cover them back up as well as I could," the concerned poster continued. "Will the parents abandon them now that the burrow has been disturbed?"

Although it's a myth that rabbits will abandon their young if humans touch them, the person was right to be cautious and seek guidance. A "mother rabbit will not recognize the nest as her own if you relocate it, and the babies will be abandoned," the Wisconsin Humane Society warned, advising those who find rabbit nests to simply bring a displaced baby bunny back to it.

One commenter voiced expertise on rabbit habits and reassured the poster, explaining that they "try to garden organically" to support their own local wild rabbit population. "I grow enough veggies to share a bit with the wildlife, [and] I hope you do too," they added.

That user's gentle encouragement barely touched upon the many upsides to rewilding your yard and restoring its natural ecosystem. Rewilding is not only a far lower-effort approach to maintaining your green space — it can also drastically cut costs for maintenance expenses like water and expensive chemical treatments.

In short, upgrading to a natural lawn can result in a breathtaking makeover for your yard, restoring native plants to the landscape and providing crucial support for pollinators, which serve as an exceptionally important link in the food chain.

The original poster agreed with the comment about encouraging local rabbit populations, replying to say they've grown vegetables for years and "certainly did not suffer any from having rabbits around."

"Never lost a single crop to rabbits and I have a lot of them in my yard," they added.

