Gardener raises alarm after spotting dangerous invaders in yard: 'I assure you you're not alone'

In a TikTok video, garden coach Jess (@youcandoitgardening) helps a new homeowner identify the many invasive plants in their yard.

"The bittersweet, the burning bush, the honeysuckle — Morrow's honeysuckle … garlic mustard … buckthorn … " The expert rattles off these plant names as she walks the property. Toward the end of the video, she includes a photo of a bittersweet vine overtaking a nearby tree.

"If you have a ton of invasive plants on your property I assure you you're not alone. There is a wide range of severity in terms of what people are contending with and some invasive plants are easier to manage than others. I am not an expert in this but for the invasives you can't dig up, you may want to consider chemical treatment or hiring a professional company which specializes in management. I know many people would rather not use chemicals, which I understand, but I think there's a place for them in a targeted and controlled way—especially for the extremely damaging ones like tree of heaven and Japanese knotweed. Research the best approach for you but at a minimum, try to remove berries and seeds before they are formed and available for birds to eat or the wind to easily disburse because it just makes things and they will spread all over your property and beyond. Video done by my client Molly, who is a new homeowner and I had to be a major buzzkill and let her know about all the things she needs to deal with that she had never even heard of (sound familiar to anyone? I know it is!😭)."

Oriental bittersweet is native to Eastern Asia, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's National Invasive Species Information Center. Invasive in this yard, Jess's photo shows how aggressive the vine can be as it wraps around the treetop, possibly blocking the lower levels from absorbing sunlight. Bittersweet can smother plants and even uproot trees due to its weight.

Invasive species can also harm ecosystems by outcompeting native plant- and wildlife for nutrients and other resources. Their fast growth allows them to take over and disrupt delicately balanced habitats, pushing out natives and affecting local biodiversity. That speed of growth can be especially frustrating for homeowners looking to remove invasives, which also tend to be pervasive and stubborn.

Once they have been removed, though, the space they leave behind can be healed by cultivating native plants in their place.

Because they're already well-adapted to the area, native plants typically require less water and maintenance than invasive species, which can reduce impacts on the environment while saving gardeners time and money. Buffalo grass and clover are great native lawn options to help homeowners cut down on weekly yard work.

Native lawns are also a part of the healthier environments that attract local pollinators, which benefit the food supply while bringing enjoyable beauty and essential biodiversity to the neighborhood.

Thankfully, rewilding an outdoor space doesn't have to be as daunting as one might fear. Another expert has shown how to fill in a small plot just by repetitively planting five native species.

In her video's caption, Jess explained, "If you have a ton of invasive plants on your property I assure you you're not alone." She suggests researching the best methods for the case at hand, with the possibility that consulting professionals and potentially using targeted, controlled chemical treatments could be helpful when indicated.

"At a minimum," she recommends hand-plucking smaller invasives — especially the flowering sorts, like garlic mustard, before they explode and drop their seeds, which can spread everywhere.

Commenters were thankful for the help in navigating what can be a confusing topic, particularly when one yard can contain so many different invasive species.

"Thank you for showing how they are growing in each instance. Very helpful, beyond just Googling pics," one wrote.

Meanwhile, another warned about hand-plucking certain and unidentified plants: "Beware! Some of us are highly allergic to oriental bittersweet! Wear gloves and cover up until you know! The rash is insane, we have missed work because of it."

