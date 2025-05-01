Passionate gardener issues warning about seemingly innocent backyard plant: 'It's a never-ending job'

A passionate home gardener issued a serious warning on TikTok, and it's all about a seemingly innocent, and even beautiful, backyard plant that wreaks havoc on ecosystems: Chinese privet.

In one of her videos, TikTok creator Lil Urban Farm (@lilurbanfarm) shares her frustration with the aggressively invasive shrub.

"This tree behind me — it looks really pretty in the spring. It flowers. It's called a privet. Do not plant them!" she urged.

She explains that this invasive species, which expands its range via birds and grows just about anywhere, takes over the undergrowth of forested areas. In the clip, she points out a thick patch of regrowth, frustrated by how relentless the plant can be.

Chinese privet (Ligustrum sinense) is considered one of the most aggressive invasive species in the Southeastern United States. It forms dense thickets that crowd out native plants, reduce biodiversity, and strain ecosystems.

For homeowners, removing it can be a long and frustrating process requiring pulling of seedlings, herbicide applications, or professional help.

Instead of planting invasive species, experts recommend choosing native plants that thrive in local climates and promote biodiversity, including American cyrilla and sweetbay magnolia. Native landscaping reduces maintenance and water usage, which lowers monthly bills. It also supports pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which are essential to maintaining our food supply.

Other eco-friendly alternatives to Chinese privet include a clover lawn or buffalo grass, both of which provide significant benefits such as boosting biodiversity (clover flowers are a good source of nectar for pollinators) and binding soil to prevent erosion. Xeriscaping, a type of landscaping designed to minimize water usage, is also a great alternative that supports water conservation.

Even replacing a portion of traditional turf grass with native plants can benefit local ecosystems and pollinators. Homeowners looking to make that switch can explore landscaping ideas designed to make the transition easier.

Commenters echoed the creator's frustrations.

"Privet is good if you need a full-time job of pulling seedlings. I stupidly put a hedge in of them," one wrote.

Another said: "95% of the clearing I'm doing by hand on the land I've been allowed to manage behind my house is privet and Bradford pears. It's a never-ending job."

