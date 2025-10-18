Shopper shares photo of unbelievable vintage treasure discovered at thrift store: 'It's absolutely stunning'

Thrift shopping is a great way to score unique clothes, furniture, and other goods.

Not only does thrifting keep awesome finds out of landfills, but it can also put luxury items into your closet at a fraction of the retail cost.

A user on the Reddit forum r/Coach shared an incredible designer find: a vintage Coach purse for just $30.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Had to bathe, shape, and [clean] her. I am obsessed. This is my first coach purchase," the original poster said of their pristine '90s Regina silhouette Coach bag.

The same bag can be found on eBay for over $200, highlighting one massive upside to thrift shopping. Scoring designer pieces at non-designer prices is an experience shared by plenty of thrifters.

Other thrift shoppers have found items like an authentic Hermès scarf, valued at around $300, but purchased for literally a few cents. Another avid thrifter found a Fendi purse worth an estimated $900 for $20.

While deals and chic items are reason enough to hit the secondhand store, the benefits of thrifting extend far beyond deep discounts and designer labels.

With textile waste becoming an increasingly dire problem — largely due to fast fashion, which trades in low-quality, disposable clothing — all efforts to curb clothing waste are worthwhile. Moreover, shopping secondhand and showcasing your awesome finds helps chip away at consumer demand for mass-produced fashion approaches.

You can even make money at secondhand stores. If you've got designer or luxury items sitting around your house, many retailers pay well for vintage or used clothes, electronics, and other goods.

Commenters were nearly as excited as the original poster about the incredible thrifting find.

"You could put this on the shelf of any coach store and the sales associate would ask you if you wanted to buy it," one user said. "This isn't just pristine. It's otherworldly."

"It's absolutely stunning. I'm happy for you! (And a bit jealous)," another user added.

