Shopper thrilled after finding high-end item for cheap at thrift store: 'I need this'

A lucky thrifter stumbled upon quite the find, leaving fellow secondhand shoppers stunned and jealous. In the Reddit forum, r/ThriftStoreHauls, the OP shared a picture of their latest discovery: a high-end, indoor kitchen grill.

"I got a Zojirushi smokeless grill for $10!" wrote the OP. "Korean BBQ here I come."

The OP saved big by scoring this find secondhand, as a Zojirushi smokeless grill retails for over $140 new.

Redditors were in awe of the OP's find and couldn't get over the $10 price tag.

"KBBQ; always a good decision," commented one user. "Nice find!"

"What? I need this," responded another Redditor. " I did not know this existed!!!"

Shopping at thrift stores is a great way to score valuable items for just a fraction of the original cost. Redditors have shared their insane finds, including vintage furniture items, designer bags, and expensive appliances.

By replacing just half of your purchases with secondhand items, you can save up to $100 each year. Thrifting isn't just good for your wallet, though. It's also great for the environment.

When you purchase items at the thrift store rather than buying new, you not only help keep unnecessary products out of landfills but also reduce the demand for mass-produced, globally shipped items.

Products like smokeless grills are especially damaging to the environment when they end up in landfills because they do not break down. Since their main components are made of non-biodegradable materials, they rot in landfills for decades, leaching harmful toxins into the soil and atmosphere.

Redditors continued to discuss the lucky find and were interested to learn more about the grill.

"Don't forget to grill kimchi," suggested one user.

"Does this work indoors?" asked another Redditor.

"Yes!!" responded the OP. "This brand is very popular and is used daily in some countries."

