  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after finding high-end item for cheap at thrift store: 'I need this'

"This brand is very popular."

by Juliana Marino
One Redditor shared a photo of the Zojirushi smokeless grill they'd bought for $10, leaving fellow secondhand shoppers stunned.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A lucky thrifter stumbled upon quite the find, leaving fellow secondhand shoppers stunned and jealous. In the Reddit forum, r/ThriftStoreHauls, the OP shared a picture of their latest discovery: a high-end, indoor kitchen grill

"I got a Zojirushi smokeless grill for $10!" wrote the OP. "Korean BBQ here I come."

One Redditor shared a photo of the Zojirushi smokeless grill they'd bought for $10, leaving fellow secondhand shoppers stunned.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP saved big by scoring this find secondhand, as a Zojirushi smokeless grill retails for over $140 new. 

Redditors were in awe of the OP's find and couldn't get over the $10 price tag. 

"KBBQ; always a good decision," commented one user. "Nice find!"

"What? I need this," responded another Redditor. " I did not know this existed!!!"

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

Shopping at thrift stores is a great way to score valuable items for just a fraction of the original cost. Redditors have shared their insane finds, including vintage furniture items, designer bags, and expensive appliances

By replacing just half of your purchases with secondhand items, you can save up to $100 each year. Thrifting isn't just good for your wallet, though. It's also great for the environment. 

When you purchase items at the thrift store rather than buying new, you not only help keep unnecessary products out of landfills but also reduce the demand for mass-produced, globally shipped items. 

Products like smokeless grills are especially damaging to the environment when they end up in landfills because they do not break down. Since their main components are made of non-biodegradable materials, they rot in landfills for decades, leaching harmful toxins into the soil and atmosphere. 

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Redditors continued to discuss the lucky find and were interested to learn more about the grill. 

"Don't forget to grill kimchi," suggested one user. 

"Does this work indoors?" asked another Redditor.

"Yes!!" responded the OP. "This brand is very popular and is used daily in some countries."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x