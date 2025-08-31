Shopper stunned after scoring premium furniture item for $20 at thrift store: 'I couldn't believe my eyes'

Every thrifter dreams of stumbling across that once-in-a-lifetime find, and one Reddit user shared how they hit the jackpot with the r/ThriftStoreHauls community.

The OP discovered a Herman Miller Embody office chair, a coveted ergonomic model that typically retails for nearly $2,000, sitting in their local Goodwill for just $20.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I couldn't believe my eyes," they wrote in a comment. "This is probably my greatest find yet, not sure if anything else could top this."

Stories like this highlight one of the biggest appeals of thrifting: high-quality items can turn up where you least expect them and at a steep discount.

"$1,810.01 off not too shabby," one commenter said.

Being able to furnish your home for a fraction of the price with brand-name items is a win for your wallet. Thrifting is an easy way to save money on home necessities, from work chairs to kitchenware, while also opening the possibility of rare and valuable finds that might otherwise be out of budget. For many, it's a treasure hunt: practical shopping with a smidge of adventure.

Thrifting is an eco-friendly way to shop, too. Every item purchased secondhand is one less object headed to a landfill, reducing waste while giving products a longer life cycle. Furniture, in particular, accounts for a significant portion of what Americans discard each year, and much of it remains usable.

Reusing furniture cuts down on the massive energy, water, and raw materials needed to produce new goods. It also helps reduce the pollution caused by dyes, chemicals, and other manufacturing waste that often ends up in waterways, damaging ecosystems. By choosing to thrift, shoppers can furnish their homes sustainably while reducing their carbon footprint.

For this lucky Redditor, a $20 office chair was quite the win. A lasting reminder that thrift stores can hold hidden gems.

"That's a grail find," another Redditor wrote. "Happy for you and very jealous."

