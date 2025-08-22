Cat owner shares creative hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Great idea'

If you're a cat owner looking for some peace and quiet, your wish has been granted. Here is a way to entertain the feline in your life — and it won't cost you a thing.

The scoop

A creative pet owner shared their DIY cat enrichment on TikTok. All you need are toilet paper rolls, a cardboard box, and kitty treats.

Cut your toilet paper rolls in half, line them in a box, and pour some treats in. Boo (@clingyboobear) shared a video showing the furry friend enjoying the setup, pawing the toilet paper rolls around, and reaping the benefits.

"They will be occupied for at least 15 minutes," the TikToker said, which had many people wondering what to do for the rest of the day.

How it's helping

Being a pet owner isn't always the cheapest gig on the block. Knowing where to cut corners and save money is paramount. Enrichments like the one above are great ways to save money, recycle, and show your pets love all at the same time.

There's no need to buy cat toys when you have all of the supplies at your fingertips. Saving boxes and toilet paper rolls to use later saves you a trip and reduces waste.

Keeping items out of the trash means they aren't ending up in landfills, which produce toxic gases that trap heat in the atmosphere, such as carbon dioxide and methane. While carbon is responsible for 80% of all planet-warming gases, methane is more than 28 times more potent over a 100-year period.

If you're looking for more toilet paper roll-inspired cat toys to fill the other 23 hours and 45 minutes of the day, try making a garland or this enrichment box. Make repurposing containers and packages a habit so that you think twice before throwing anything away and stop buying things you already have.

But reducing your carbon footprint doesn't have to stop at pet activities. There are all kinds of ways to declutter without tossing everything away — in fact, you might even make some money from your old clothes and electronics.

What everyone's saying

Many were appreciative of the DIY cat enrichment, albeit disappointed that it only lasted 15 minutes.

"Putting this on my list," one TikToker wrote.

"My dog would love this too," another commented.

A third exclaimed: "Great idea!"

