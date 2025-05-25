Cat owner reveals clever toilet paper roll hack to create DIY enrichment toy: 'I should try this'

The next time you open a box or finish a roll of toilet paper, don't toss the cardboard — save it for a cat in your life. One cat owner recently showed off their genius way to entertain a cat for hours using all upcycled packaging materials.

The scoop

The video — posted by the TikTok account dedicated to cat Snow (@​​snow.thebritishshorthair) — showed a clever way to make an enrichment box.

Snow's owner demonstrated how she filled up a box with toilet paper tubes stacked as columns, surrounded by crumpled paper. She then added crinkled paper around the tubes, with a few favorite toys tucked into the box. After sprinkling treats into the tubes, she let Snow jump in and start to "hunt" for the treats and toys.

Snow clearly loved the box, diving in over and over again for the treats and toys.

Commenters were impressed with the box's success. "This is the coolest enrichment box!" one enthused.

How it's helping

Not only does this enrichment box help give new life to old cardboard, but it saves money on buying new cat toys. And for a pet owner, cutting down on recurring costs like toys can really add up in terms of savings.

And beyond pet toys, once you begin looking at all of your possessions — including packaging — as something that you can upcycle into something else new, the possibilities for saving begin to expand.

From turning food containers into planters, using old t-shirts or towels as reusable paper towels, and even turning a wine rack into a bird feeder, the possibilities for creatively repurposing items are limitless. And even if you don't have an upcycling project in mind, you can often find ways to declutter that will actually earn you rewards, like Trashie's Take Back Bag.

Considering that landfills contribute a massive amount of pollution to our air, soil, and water, learning to keep items out of landfills is key to a cleaner future.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters were inspired by the DIY. "Love it," one said.

"I should try this," another mused.

Several others joked that their own cats would give up more quickly than Snow, but Snow's owner argued otherwise. "Give it a try!" she urged one commenter. "They're all little hunters at heart."

