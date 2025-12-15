  • Home Home

Thrift shopper makes stunning discovery buried in 'cheap' items: 'You lucky individual'

The Reddit community was blown away.

by Simon Sage
One Redditor got a stunning antique cameo ring for just $3 at a thrift store.

Photo Credit: iStock

A sharp-eyed thrift shopper acquired some impressive jewelry while shopping secondhand and shared their find with the Reddit community at r/ThriftStoreHauls.

The original poster wrote: "This authentic antique cameo ring was grouped in with the cheap $3 costume rings at a local thrift store! There's no visible stamp, however there is verdigris buildup and an inner sizer that may be covering it up. It is acid testing at 12k."

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

Some vintage cameo rings carry price tags of over $100, so this is quite the find, given how much this Redditor paid. They aren't alone in their luck, however. Other thrift shoppers have been able to score gold chains, Tiffany's pendants, and gold rings by keeping their eyes open. 

Saving some money and finding the occasional exciting treasure are certainly good reasons to shop secondhand, but that's just the start of the benefits.

Thrift-shopping stops perfectly useful items from going to landfills. Once there, waste items can shed microplastics, which end up in our food supplies. They can also leach toxic chemicals into the environment, posing a safety hazard to anything living nearby. 

Buying used also means preventing the need to manufacture something new from scratch. The manufacturing process and the harvesting of virgin materials carry their own health and social costs. 


By shopping at thrift stores, you can curb all those negative byproducts of buying brand-new items while also getting a little something for yourself. 

Shopping secondhand isn't the only way to support the circular economy. Selling used items is another easy way to make a few bucks and give your gently loved items a second life. 

The Reddit community was equally blown away by the original poster's newly acquired cameo ring. 

"You lucky individual!!" one community member wrote

"Damn nice haul," another replied

Another Redditor said: "BEAUTIFUL!"

