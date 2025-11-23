Researchers issue warning about overlooked factor that might cause Parkinson's disease: 'Could be substantial'

New research has revealed that air pollution from industrial chemicals may be increasing the risk of Parkinson's disease.

What's happening?

A recent study found that people exposed to trichloroethylene (TCE) over long periods of time are more likely to develop Parkinson's in old age, according to a press release published in ScienceDaily.

A group of neurology researchers analyzed data from more than 1.1 million people in the U.S. and determined that they faced a 10% greater risk of Parkinson's if they lived in areas with high TCE levels in the air.

TCE is a commonly used industrial solvent for metal cleaning and dry cleaning, and it's been found to contaminate the air, water, and soil near the facilities that use it.

Why is it concerning?

Human industrial pollution has been wreaking havoc on the health of the environment and the public for hundreds of years. Dirty fuels and dangerous chemicals are constantly being emitted into the air from cars, planes, factories, construction, and more.

This has unfortunately had a greater effect on people who work in these industries on a daily basis, as well as communities of people who may live near factories, construction sites, and landfills. They are more likely to develop serious illnesses after long-term exposure.

What's being done about it?

The study identified a correlation between TCE exposure and Parkinson's, but it does not prove that the chemical directly causes the disease. The authors said more funding and research are needed to further investigate the link between the two.

"While the increased risk was modest, the sheer number of people exposed to TCE in the environment means the potential public health impact could be substantial," said Brittany Krzyzanowski, a researcher from Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix and co-author of the study, according to the press release. "This underscores the need for stronger regulations and more monitoring of industrial pollutants."

