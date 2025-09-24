Shopper shocked after opening mystery bag of jewelry brought from thrift store: 'Treasure'

"The thrift gods were smiling on me today."

A thrifter discovered a treasure worth almost $600 tucked inside a $5 job lot.

One of the joys of thrifting is the opportunity to stumble upon a hidden treasure. A post shared to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit documented one lucky shopper's incredible find.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The thrift gods were smiling on me today," the shopper captioned the post. Their haul cost just $4.99 and seemed to be a bag of cheap jewelry-making supplies. However, tucked inside the pouch was something that felt heavier than the rest of the beads and bangles.

When the Redditor found a small heart-shaped pendant, they were astonished to discover it was a designer piece from Tiffany & Co., a luxury jewelry brand.

The silver was engraved with designer Elsa Peretti's name, and sleuthing Redditors tracked down the original, which sells new for £430, or around $580. Not bad for five bucks.

Swapping shopping at big brands for thrifting makes the chance of finding a hidden treasure in your purchase way more likely. Make sure to check all the pockets, drawers, boxes, and other nooks and crannies of your thrifted items. Some savvy thrifters even resell these hidden treasures for a profit.

Even if you don't find an unexpected surprise, like this lucky Redditor did, you're still bound to discover bargains at a fraction of the cost of purchasing things new.

On top of that, buying things secondhand prevents good quality items from being wasted. According to the United Nations Environmental Programme, we create 92 million tonnes (around 101 million tons) of textile waste each year around the world, and thrifting is an amazing way to reduce demand for new fast fashion clothes that are destined to quickly end up in the landfill.

Redditors were amazed by the discovery of a solid silver piece of jewelry in a cheap job lot.

"Treasure indeed!" one user commented.

"Oooof, I'm jealous," another commenter added. "I saw someone else post one of these they found at the thrift, and I've thought of it since."

