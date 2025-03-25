  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists sound alarm over surprising new factor threatening Earth's food supply: 'These findings underscore the urgency'

The study analyzed over 3,000 reports around the world.

The study analyzed over 3,000 reports around the world.

A new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal revealed that microplastics could have a disastrous impact on the global food supply. 

What's happening?

The study analyzed over 3,000 reports on the impact of microplastics on plant photosynthesis in a variety of ecosystems around the world. The National Ocean Service defines microplastics as tiny particles of waste plastic less than 5 millimeters in length. They're pretty much everywhere now, as the world produces over 462 million tons of plastic every year, per the World Wildlife Fund. 

The full extent of the damage microplastics do to the environment isn't yet fully understood as research is still in its infancy. However, the study offers some alarming glimpses into the scale of the damage that microplastics could do. 

If left unchecked, they could expose up to 400 million people to food shortages, as microplastics could reduce the photosynthesis of plants, marine, and freshwater algae by 7% to 12%. This, in turn, would reduce worldwide production of key crops like wheat, rice, and maize by as much as 14%. 

One of the researchers, professor Huan Zhong, told the Guardian: "These findings underscore the urgency [of cutting pollution] to safeguard global food supplies in the face of the growing plastic crisis."

Why this matters

Microplastics are a huge problem because they are ubiquitous and, because of their minuscule size, nigh on impossible to get rid of. 

They are suspected of causing a host of health problems in people and animals and wreaking havoc on the world's oceans. The study reveals another area where microplastics are causing great harm. Still, as the researchers themselves acknowledge, further analysis is needed to fully understand the scale of the problem.  

What's being done about microplastics?

The United Nations is working on an international treaty to combat plastic pollution worldwide. A summit was held in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2022, and while progress was made, a binding treaty has yet to materialize. 

The good news is that combating plastic pollution is a popular position. A worldwide poll by the World Wildlife Fund found that 85% of respondents backed a ban on single-use plastics and supported strong action against the problem.

It's worth noting that international cooperation has a proven track record of working against environmental problems. For example, the Montreal Protocol — which was ratified by every United Nations member country — is the most successful environmental treaty in history, reversing ozone depletion and preserving the atmosphere's critical ozone layer.

Of course, there are also actions that can be taken at the individual level, such as reducing plastic use for categories like water and food consumption.

