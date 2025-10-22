New homeowner shares beautiful before-and-after photos of whimsical garden transformation: 'It really … softens the space'

Before-and-after yard transformations can inspire and motivate aspiring gardeners, particularly ones that "look doable."

Due to subtle differences between British and American English, Reddit's r/UKGardening centers on discussion of both gardens and yards, the latter of which are also called "gardens" in the UK.

Recently, a user shared images of their enclosed backyard, including a "before" image and several photos showing the outcome of their efforts to spruce it up.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Ahead of the arrival of a new baby, the submitter tackled their outdoor space. It primarily consisted of a brick patio and an equally-sized patch of monoculture grass, which the poster replaced with a natural lawn alternative.

"Got quite clay-ey soil, so I put [down] a whole bunch of farmyard manure, turned over and rotavated the grass before reseeding with microclover," they explained.

Upgrading to a natural lawn and rewilding your yard or garden offers more than just aesthetic appeal, even when done in part, as illustrated by the poster. Microclover is native to Europe, where the submitter lives, and requires far less water and maintenance than turf-style grass.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Water conservation was a major concern for British gardeners this summer, as several hosepipe bans were implemented, prohibiting outdoor watering. The poster also mentioned a newborn, and their low-mow grass also meant less time spent maintaining their garden.

The user only seeded approximately half of their outdoor space, as the other half was "hardscaped" with brick. Although patios aren't strictly xeriscaping, durable, low- or no-water yard components are part of this resilient landscaping method.

In addition to installing a lawn alternative and adding features like a path, the poster also built an eye-catching and unique solar fountain and miniature pond.

They used a large, clear jug with a handle for the fountain, giving an upcycled sink a second life as an impromptu fish pond. Reddit users couldn't get past the submitter's ingenuity.

"I love the demijohn trickle fountain, please tell me you have progress pics of how you made that," one gushed.

Others praised the submitter for considering the local ecosystem when planning their garden makeover.

"Thank you so much for taking the time to make space for the wildlife too. It looks amazing already," a user said.

"That looks fantastic, I love your design, it really makes the most of and softens the space," a third observed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.