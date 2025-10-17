Proud Redditor shares incredible before-and-after photos of DIY backyard transformation: 'I really think it's amazing'

In just six months, one couple in the U.K. completely transformed their back yard with an incredible array of flowers — and it was all DIY.

Their child posted about the transformation on Reddit via the "r/GardeningUK" subreddit. "This is my parents garden transformation over the last 6months and I just thought I would share because I really think it's amazing!" said the original poster. "They are both in their mid-60s and have done all of this totally DIY (minus the shed of course)."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They started with a "before" photo, showing a bare backyard with no character. Beyond the edge of the patio, there is nothing but an ordinary grass lawn stretching all the way to the wooden fence.

In the "after" photos, much of the lawn has been replaced with flower beds. Part of the area has been paved to create a path leading to a new shed, and wide swaths of flowers line all sides of the yard, including at least a dozen different species in a variety of colors. The lawn has been reduced to about a third of its original size, also minimizing the maintenance and water needs of the backyard.

"Your parents' DIY transformation is brilliant!" said one commenter. "It brings back memories of when I assisted my aunt in sorting her flooded garden in the UK a few months ago."

When it comes to backyards, grass is one of the least desirable options. Not only is it boring, but the constant mowing, fertilizing, and weed-killing also take a lot of time and effort, which in turn increases the cost of keeping this type of yard. Add in the cost of water for this thirsty plant variety, and you've got one of the most expensive options, despite the fact that it doesn't produce anything for the environment or for you. In contrast, you could put all that money and effort into a productive vegetable garden that would feed you, or you could rewild with native plants that require much less water and effort while providing food and shelter for wildlife such as pollinators.

And, as this story demonstrates, you can do it in just a few months if you put your heart and soul into it.

