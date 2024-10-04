Homeowner shares before-and-after transformation photos after ripping out traditional grass lawn: 'Much more personality'

You don't have to choose between saving money or saving the environment — by switching to a natural lawn, you can have both.

One Redditor recently decided to ditch their grass lawn for a stunning xeriscaped yard, sharing progress photos to r/NoLawns.

Xeriscaping is a landscaping technique that could transform your yard — and save you money, too.

The Northern California homeowner "relocated the boxwoods, removed the grass, and put in an arrangement of local and otherwise drought-tolerant, full sun, and low water plants" and asked other Redditors for feedback.

The photos show a steady transformation from plain grass to a lovely water-saving lawn that includes many native and drought-friendly plants, like sage, aloe, and lavender.

(Wondering what plants work best for your yard? Try the National Wildlife Federation's native plant finder.)

Xeriscaping is a type of landscaping that utilizes drought-tolerant soil and plants to create a low- or no-water lawn. Common in arid areas, xeriscaped yards help homeowners stop overspending on watering a parched lawn.

According to National Geographic, "Supporters of xeriscaping say it can reduce water use by 50 or 75 percent. … the [Novato, California] water department estimated that the houses that chose xeriscaping saved 120 gallons of water a day."

Xeriscaped yards are also better for the environment than traditional monoculture grass lawns. Traditional grass often requires harsh pesticides and fertilizers, supports little to no wildlife or pollinators, and wastes a ton of water.

Native plant lawns, like this xeriscaped yard, do the exact opposite — they require no pesticides, fertilizers, and minimal manual watering, all while promoting biodiversity and supporting essential wildlife. You don't have to choose between saving money or saving the environment — by switching to a natural lawn, you can have both.

On Reddit, commenters loved the no-lawn look.

"Nice! Much more personality and welcoming feel," one Redditor said.

"Very nice and the rock and stones match the character of the house," another user wrote.

A third chimed in: "Wow! Nice choice of plants as well, I'm looking forward to seeing them next year. Best of luck!"

