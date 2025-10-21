  • Home Home

Gardener stuns with before-and-after photos of newly landscaped yard: 'Beautiful job'

"Gorgeous view, but you made it even more beautiful."

by Rachel Rear
A proud gardener showed off the work put into his father-in-law's neglected lakeside yard with dramatic before-and-after photos.

The Redditor, a mechanic whose bio says he loves gardening and growing food and mushrooms, wrote: "Put some time in at his house when I could and it's a whole new yard."

The Redditor, a mechanic whose bio says he loves gardening and growing food and mushrooms, wrote: "Put some time in at his house when I could and it's a whole new yard."

The lawn is greener, and the flower beds are lush and full of irises and columbine, with split wood edges that commenters particularly liked. Using split logs is an eco-friendly move, and according to The Perfect Garden, they "not only define the planting area but also add a natural, rustic look that blends beautifully with native gardens. Over time, the logs will host mosses, lichens, and even fungi — bringing more biodiversity right to your garden edge."

Adding features like this to any yard beautifies and upgrades the space and also usually costs less than more ornate or artificial features. Not only that, but it's better for the environment to use natural materials rather than human-made or chemically treated ones.

The addition of native flowers like the pretty irises and columbine in this yard will also welcome pollinators like butterflies and bees, which help protect our food supply. 

Responsible landscaping isn't just aesthetic; it is smarter and more sustainable. U.S. Lawns wrote: "Maintaining healthy green spaces improves air quality, water purity, and can even help to regulate the temperature, control noise pollution, and improve your physical and emotional state as well."

Using native grasses that need less water and care, like clover or buffalo grass, would require even less money and maintenance.

The new-and-improved yard garnered a lot of compliments from commenters.

"Beautiful job! … Thanks for sharing," one person wrote.

"Gorgeous view, but you made it even more beautiful," another said.

Another praised the split wood borders, writing: "I especially love the split logs used as edge barrier. They look great and be good for the ecosystem too! Everything looks good!"

