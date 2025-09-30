Resourceful gardener sparks awe after repurposing old crib into yard essential: 'What a great idea'

Upcycling your old furniture pieces is a great way to get more life and purpose out of them, especially if you think creatively about how they can be used.

In the r/Frugal subreddit, a Reddit user posted a photo showing how they turned an old baby crib into a DIY greenhouse for their plants by covering it in plastic wrap.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Here in the north east, temperatures are still too low to place seedlings outside unless you happen to have a green house. I don't. What I have is an old crib and a $1.59 roll of clear plastic wrap," the poster said.

"Notice the thermometer. Outside temp is 62F inside the green house is 77F. Since the crib has wheels we can chase the sun around the porch to keep the temp at an optimal level for growth."

Commenters loved this idea to re-use a crib for a totally new purpose instead of trashing or donating it.

"You might even call it a...nursery. What a great idea, and it's pretty, too," one user said.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"I need to do that for my plants," another commenter said.

"This is an awesome idea! I always see people giving cribs away for free - what a great way to repurpose it," one user commented.

Many of us have unused things around our home collecting dust. And while we can responsibly pass them along by selling or donating them, it's always best to use what you already have before buying anything new.

There are so many creative ways to upcycle household items to use them in new ways, especially when it comes to gardening. Empty glass food or candle jars can be used as storage containers or vases for propagating plants. An old wine rack can become a bird feeder, and wine bottles can be utilized for special plant watering techniques.

Reducing waste in this way can have a strong impact on the planet. Reusing and recycling items generates less waste, which ultimately keeps more trash out of landfills.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.