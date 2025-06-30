Residents face potential water usage restrictions after driest spring in over a century: 'Impacted our reservoir levels'

Researchers have said the term "megadroughts" will soon be used more often.

Residents learned they could have their water usage restricted in Yorkshire after the region became the second in England to enter a drought this year.

What's happening?

England recorded its driest spring in 132 years, according to mid-June reporting from The Guardian. Hosepipe — or garden hose — bans could go into effect if conditions don't change. The last such ban in Yorkshire was issued during a drought in 2022, per the BBC.

In May, Northwest England entered a drought after reservoir levels dropped significantly. Experts are concerned that the rest of the country could experience more of the same.

"We had one of the driest springs on record, which has impacted our reservoir levels, meaning they are much lower than normal for this time of year," Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, told The Guardian. "Without significant rainfall in the coming months, temporary usage restrictions are a possibility."

The country's Environment Agency sets protocols to help municipalities navigate dry periods. The water plan for Yorkshire includes several steps, with the first being voluntary water use restriction and the second being hose and sprinkler bans, per the BBC. With a hose ban in place, residents could be restricted from washing cars and watering gardens.

Droughts can also put communities at serious risk. The dry weather has already spawned wildfires in the region, and signs of crop failures have been reported.

Why are drought conditions concerning?

While forms of extreme weather have always been a part of life on Earth, scientists now generally agree that human activities producing heat-trapping pollution are escalating the intensity and frequency of events like droughts. In fact, researchers have said the term "megadroughts" will soon be used more often due to the persistence and severity of such dry periods.

Rising global temperatures can increase evaporation, leading to drier soil systems. Vegetation is, in turn, threatened, putting global food supplies in jeopardy, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions.

Devastating effects on crops and livestock have led to higher food prices in some parts of the world, including those that are already experiencing food insecurity. People working in and around agriculture have also experienced hits to their livelihoods.

In the United States, scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration estimated in 2023 that floods and droughts were responsible for more than 20% of the economic losses caused by extreme weather events each year. Just last year, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported moderate to severe drought conditions in 49 states — the greatest number of states experiencing drought in the history of the organization.

What's being done to mitigate droughts?

In England, the BBC cited an Environment Agency spokesperson as saying that, as of mid-June, reservoir level drops had slowed after some rainy weather. However, area officials will continue to monitor the situation.

In the U.S., the National Drought Mitigation Center has said that one of the best ways to slow drought impact is to conserve water. Among the experts' recommendations are some easy steps, like turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth and repairing leaks around the house.

Homeowners can also make changes outside by rewilding their yards with native plants. Native plants require less water and harsh chemicals, which helps homeowners keep money in their wallets while reducing their environmental footprint.

Meanwhile, scientists are learning how to protect global food supplies from drought conditions by exploring drought-resistant crops and using technology like drones. This tech has helped identify resilient wheat strains that can survive in drier weather.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.