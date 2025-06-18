Gardener shares simple method to keep pests off of vegetable plants: 'Awesome'

Reactions were filled with love as users pledged to adopt the money-saving hack.

If you're planting asparagus in your garden, you might be playing the long game. But while you wait for your first harvest, protecting your garden is important.

One TikToker is helping gardeners save their crops with a smart companion planting hack that protects delicate asparagus beds from destructive pests without harsh chemicals or pricey sprays.

The video, posted by Ashley Nicole (@momjeansandgardenthings), spotlights a handful of herbs and vegetables that do double duty in your garden by warding off slugs, snails, and bugs while making use of the space around your slow-growing asparagus.

The scoop

Asparagus takes years to mature fully, and during that time, it's vulnerable to pests such as the asparagus beetle. But instead of reaching for pesticides, Ashley recommends planting parsley, basil, dill, or nightshades such as tomatoes and peppers nearby to keep the beetles at bay.

"These can help repel the asparagus beetle," Ashley explains, adding that this is one of those rare cases where marigolds aren't a good companion plant, as they're susceptible to the same pest.

For flower selection, petunias make the best match, the TikToker adds. They can brighten up your garden while giving your asparagus the space, support, and time it needs to thrive.

The method works because certain plants give off natural scents or compounds that confuse or deter the harmful insects, making them a built-in pest control system. As a bonus, these same companion plants can boost your soil health and encourage better harvests overall.

How it's helping

This gardening hack helps you protect your plants for free using what you might already be growing, with no need for synthetic sprays or specialized treatments. It also gives you more yield from your garden space, filling in empty soil with herbs and produce you can actually eat.

Companion planting is a smart way to improve soil quality, reduce weeds, and prevent pests before they become a problem. By avoiding chemical pesticides, you're also helping protect pollinators, reduce water contamination, and keep your homegrown food safer for your family.

Plus, growing your own food means fewer trips to the store and fewer resources spent on transporting produce long distances, helping your wallet and the planet. And it's surprisingly easy to get started.

What everyone's saying

Reactions in the TikTok comments were filled with love as users pledged to adopt the money- and asparagus-saving hack.

"Awesome! I am getting ready to plant some [asparagus] crowns," one user said, adding that they were considering adding strawberries as their companion crop.

"I use dill for asparagus and [cucumbers]," another added.

It turns out that the secret to happy asparagus isn't so stalk-ing mysterious after all.

