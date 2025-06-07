Gardener shares simple method low-maintenance, pest-free gardening: 'It's a win-win'

Marigolds are not simply beautiful flowers; they also allow you to do less work and spend less money on your garden.

"It's a win-win," TikToker Nelli (@nellinest) tells her viewers.

"Marigolds can add to a cute garden design, and they are great to grow strawberries with," she added in the caption of the video.

Nelli explains that planting marigolds as a companion plant keeps pests out while attracting needed pollinators to your garden.

The scoop

To try the hack, all one needs is to decide what plant to grow them with. This creator suggested strawberries, as plants that bear fruit often attract pests. Others have used this hack for lettuce, tomatoes, and all sorts of other crops. Planting your own food lets you leverage the money-saving properties of this hack.

Nelli instructs viewers to find the smaller variety of marigolds so that they don't grow too high and block out the sun from other plants. She planted French Orange Marigolds, which she says are annuals that will "bloom all season until the first frost."

How it's helping

Cultivating a landscape that keeps pets away will let your garden thrive. Doing so with colorful flowers is always an added bonus. By planting marigolds, gardeners avoid having to spend money on expensive, toxic pesticides and fertilizers as these plants do the work for them.

Combining these with growing your own food, you can save about $600 a year. You can save even more by expanding the advantages of natural gardening throughout your yard, saving money on water bills, as well as gardening maintenance products.

Companion planting is a gardening hack that enables you to promote growth, soil health, and utilize your garden space. It also attracts pollinators, which are crucial to the health of your plants.

Going without added pesticides and opting for natural methods of gardening further creates a safer community for the ecosystem. It deters water and soil pollution, ultimately promoting a safer atmosphere for yourself and wildlife. Helping the environment can start with cultivating a healthy ecosystem in just your yard.

What everyone's saying

