Expert gardener shares low-effort planting trick to help struggling plants thrive: 'You are not a bad gardener'

If you think you're a bad gardener and have lost all faith in your green thumb, it's not your fault. One TikToker showed why it's OK to break the rules every now and again.

The scoop

A former self-doubter, Gardenary (@gardenary) shared some wisdom on how to grow a flourishing garden like a pro.

"Plants were never meant to grow the way we've been taught," Gardenary explains. "You are not a bad gardener."

#garden #gardening #gardening101 #gardeninghacks #companionplanting ♬ original sound - Gardenary @gardenary It's not your fault--- It's all those rules that made you forget what you saw at the park or on a hike Plants LOVE growing together with other kinds of plants. They LOVE it and they're so much easier to care for when you plant them this way Learn the Work with Nature way-Go to my bio to get my Planting Plans for FREE this week. Once you learn to plant this way, everything gets easier. And you realized you were a good gardener all along-you just were following the wrong set of rules.

After a visit to a national park, Gardenary saw how plants were thriving despite a lack of nurturing and came up with the work-with-nature theory. Instead of one garden with one plant, Gardenary plants a variety of plants in one bed. Not only does it work, but it also cuts down on watering, weeding, and fertilizing.

"Plants LOVE growing together with other kinds of plants. They're so much easier to care for when you plant them this way," Gardenary wrote.

If you're interested in making life easier for yourself and learning the work-with-nature method, go to Gardenary's bio for planting plans.

How it's helping

Gardening is tremendous for so many reasons, including saving money and improving health — both on the inside and the outside — but it's not always easy. Especially at the beginning, there's a lot of trial and error, so every little tip and trick helps.

Gardenary's method follows the base of companion planting, which is growing certain plants close to one another in order to directly benefit each other. Companion planting is a natural pest repellent that boosts production, improves soil quality, and maximizes space — all of which make a gardener's life that much more enjoyable.

Growing your own food not only tastes better than anything you'll find at a grocery store, but it also cuts down on all of the abundant plastic packaging used for mass-produced, globally shipped products. Who needs a store of plastic-wrapped fruits and vegetables when you have the best of the best right at home?

There are all kinds of methods to embrace when it comes to gardening. DIY plastic-free plant pots can be made from cardboard and packaging. If you're trying to grow from seed, there are inexpensive, no-fuss hacks that you can try any time of year, like the cold stratification method, which helps winter-hibernating seeds sprout more quickly. When it comes to mixing things up, keep in mind that flowers benefit your vegetable garden, too.

What everyone's saying

Gardenary's grow-with-nature tip was taken in stride.

"I just planted my first garden and used companion planting methods! I'm excited to see how it goes," a TikToker wrote.

"This is similar to Native American gardening techniques," a second mused.

Another simply commented with a "100" emoji.

