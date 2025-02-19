Experts call for increased action against concerning toxins lurking in water supply: 'It's hard to estimate what people were exposed'

"The more we study … the more clearly we understand the risks."

Citing a "growing body of research," the publication Cancer Therapy Advisor reported that experts are demanding further action over concerning indications of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in public drinking water systems.

PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," have been linked to increased risks of cancer, which is prompting concerns from researchers over the health of public drinking water.

Scientists are calling for increased regulations of substances.

What's happening?

Cancer Therapy Advisor referenced several studies from roughly the past decade, including one published a month ago in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology.

In that recently completed study, researchers screened for incident cancer over the course of five years, from 2016 to 2021, by examining the associations with PFAS contamination in drinking water. Researchers found an association between PFAS in drinking water and increased cancer incidence in the digestive, endocrine, oral cavity/pharynx, and respiratory systems.

"Until recently, we didn't gather such things because we didn't think these compounds were dangerous," Kyle Steenland, Ph.D., a professor at the Department of Environmental Health at Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University in Atlanta, told Cancer Therapy Advisor. "All that means that it's hard to estimate what people were exposed to in the past, which is what is relevant for disease now."

Why is the research concerning?

PFAS are also known as forever chemicals due to their ability to stay in the environment without breaking down. With the onset of more plastics finding their way into the environment, there is a likelihood that more PFAS are finding their way into water sources.

Many chemicals found in pollutants have been linked to cancer in recent years. As more pollution and litter come along, they pose a greater risk of cancerous chemicals impacting human health.

What's being done to reduce PFAS in water sources?

The Environmental Protection Agency has taken steps to monitor and reduce the levels of PFAS in water and the environment. Finalized rules outlined in the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act require companies responsible for PFAS pollutants to conduct or pay for cleanup of the contaminants, as Cancer Therapy Advisor summarized. Funds for the cleanup must come from the entities themselves rather than taxpayer dollars.

In April 2024, the EPA demanded legally enforceable drinking water standards for PFAS, setting maximum contaminant levels for the chemical, per the news outlet. However, the EPA faces an uncertain future, with The New York Times identifying it as a potential target for reduced funding, so these initiatives may benefit from concerned members of the public speaking up to their local representatives.

"The more we study PFAS, the more clearly we understand the risks," Katie Pelch, Ph.D., a senior scientist in the environmental health program at the Natural Resources Defense Council, told Cancer Therapy Advisor. "To quickly and efficiently protect people, we have to turn off the tap on PFAS production and use."

