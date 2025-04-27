  • Home Home

Gardener reveals 5 chemical-free tricks to protect your yard from pests — and one is hiding in your kitchen

by Laurelle Stelle
There are plenty of natural ways to keep even the worst garden pests at bay.

Photo Credit: iStock

Healthy gardens are full of life — and not just plants, but also bugs and microbes. Some of them are beneficial and even vital for the health of your plants, but some can harm your harvest or become annoying to people. Thankfully, there are a lot of natural ways to keep the worst pests out of your garden. Here are a few effective tips to get you started.

1. Garlic and pepper

Photo Credit: TikTok

This tip doesn't just repel bugs — it can even keep larger animals away from your produce. Combine garlic, pepper, and water, then place them in a spray bottle and use them to mist your plants. The natural compounds will deter pests (that's why those plants make them in the first place) without any need for harsh, damaging pesticides. This mixture is food-safe and nontoxic — just don't get it in your eyes, and keep cats and dogs away as garlic is toxic to them.

2. Bird feeders

Photo Credit: Instagram

Birds are nature's pest control, as they'll eat bugs that would normally munch on your veggies. Depending on the species, they may also snack on fruit or berries that you grow, but it's often a small price to pay for all-day chemical-free pest protection. You can attract birds with a well-stocked bird feeder — just keep it clean and choose a squirrel-resistant design.

3. Diatomaceous earth 

Photo Credit: iStock

You can find this traditional insect repellent at many garden and hardware stores. It's a natural product made from the fossilized remains of algae. Rather than being toxic, it simply has a microscopic crystal structure that damages insect exoskeletons. This dries out and kills the bugs while being safe for you and your family. Sprinkle it around your garden beds to protect them from invaders.

4. Trap crops

Photo Credit: TikTok

Sometimes you don't have to prevent pests from chewing on your plants; you just have to decide what you want them to eat. Planting the right species can attract pests away from more valuable crops. For example, cabbages will draw away white cabbage butterflies and their caterpillars, and nasturtiums will attract aphids, keeping these pests off your other veggies.

5. Cayenne and cinnamon 

Photo Credit: TikTok

This is another simple food-grade hack that will leave an unwanted taste in the mouths of squirrels and bugs alike. Sprinkle ordinary cayenne pepper and cinnamon powder on the leaves of your plants to deter snacking. Both are nontoxic and safe to use, not to mention inexpensive.

