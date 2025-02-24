  • Home Home

Driver shares frustrating photo of obnoxious behavior spotted in parking lot: 'Tow them away ASAP'

by Noah Jampol
Not content to merely make a symbolic anti-EV gesture, one driver felt the need to maximize the inconvenience for EV drivers with an obnoxious parking job at a charging station. A Redditor on the r/Calgary subreddit shared photos and said, "You don't like EVs so not only are you going to block one charging station, you're going to block TWO!"

In the photo, a Hyundai is parked in the middle of two charging spots, effectively ensuring any electric vehicle driver can't use either one. This frustrating situation is sadly all too common, with drivers having to deal with blocked charging spots and vandalized stations that render easy and plentiful public charging impossible. 

"Gotta tow them away ASAP," one user demanded. If only it were so easy. As a fellow Redditor pointed out, "If it's a private parking lot it's really difficult to get them towed." They added that the OP would "have to ask a store manager to call the property owner to get it done."

Another user had a reality check for the anti-EV driver, writing, "I wonder if they know that Hyundai has their Ioniq EV line and it's a solid competitor to Tesla."

That commenter is on the money, as the Ioniq 5 has been a hot seller and award-winning SUV in the United States. In 2024, Hyundai Motor Group placed bets on EVs while others pulled back, leading the brand to the No. 2 spot in U.S. EV sales.

Anti-EV sentiment unfortunately is a reality with rolling coal and keyed cars other examples of the lengths angry detractors will go. In this case, it discourages drivers weighing the switch to EVs by hindering the option of public charging, which already significantly trails at-home charging in consumer satisfaction, per J.D. Power and Associates. 

The general backlash can discourage the adoption of EVs, which, while imperfect with processes including lithium mining, are still better for the planet than gas-powered cars. More EVs means a reduction in tailpipe pollution and dirty energy reliance that contributes to the dangerous warming of the planet.

Commenters on Reddit were disillusioned by the anti-EV stunt.

"Imagine living such a pathetic life," one wrote.

"Sucks that people can pretty much do whatever they want and suffer little to no consequences," another lamented.

