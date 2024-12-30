Debate erupts online over controversial claims about electric cars: 'Lies with an agenda'

A Reddit post in r/electriccars dove into the frustrating misinformation surrounding electric vehicles — and the community didn't hold back on setting the record straight.

The original poster called out some of the most common anti-EV arguments — things such as "the grid can't handle EVs" and "batteries cost $70k to replace" — as examples of how wrong and widespread these claims have become.

Studies from the International Energy Agency and BloombergNEF show that EVs are taking up more and more of the market, which isn't great news for Big Oil, big automakers, or car dealerships — industries with a lot of money on the line.

"Green tech is starting to actually hurt fossil fuel companies. Otherwise, they wouldn't be pushing back to this degree," a user noted.

EVs are already a cleaner option, and with renewable energy growing fast, their benefits are only going to keep increasing. And according to the Department of Energy, even when EVs are charged on grids powered by dirty energy, they only produce about half the pollution traditional gas cars produce.

However, misinformation can mislead buyers and stall progress toward a cleaner future, keeping high-pollution gas cars on the road far longer than they should be.

The thread explored cost concerns too, with people pointing out that EV batteries are built to last as long as the cars — so that $70,000 replacement story is just a myth. Plus, battery prices are coming down as the tech gets better, and there's way less maintenance to worry about, too. For drivers, that adds up to saving both time and money in the long run.

People in the thread jumped in to debunk the myths, break down misconceptions about grid reliability and EV maintenance, and speculate on where this misinformation might be coming from.

One commenter described the misinformation as "DISinformation. lies with an agenda," suggesting that industries threatened by EV adoption just might be driving these narratives.

Another user underscored the sudden wave of concerns over battery safety, reliability, and range, along with a newfound focus on Chinese solar panels and EVs.

Someone else pointed to the way things are in Norway, where 82.4% of new car sales in 2023 were EVs, as noted by the Norwegian Road Federation. Another Redditor shared how regenerative braking lets EVs recover energy while they slow down, which means their batteries last longer in stop-and-go traffic.

Similar discussions around EV adoption and myths have highlighted just how persistent these misunderstandings can be, from fallacies about battery costs to grid reliability.

Misinformation (or disinformation) might still be a hurdle for EVs, but the shift to sustainable transportation is only picking up speed. Less pollution, less upkeep, and more options are available, which is encouraging people to embrace and trust that EVs are the smarter choice for the road ahead.

