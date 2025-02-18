  • Business Business

Driver shares photo of appalling scene at local EV charging station: 'The rest are cut or hacked off'

"Did they rip off the head of the charger?"

by Steven Westwood
"Did they rip off the head of the charger?"

Photo Credit: iStock

A driver recently snapped a frustrating sight: an electric vehicle charging station completely trashed. With five plugs ripped apart and only one left working. They shared the images on Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, summing up the exasperation.

"The nearby EV charge station," they posted with the photos. "Just drove by the local EV charger and someone decided they don't like it very much. Six plugs, only one is operable. The rest are cut or hacked off."

"Did they rip off the head of the charger?"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Did they rip off the head of the charger?"
Photo Credit: Reddit

The post quickly gained traction, with commenters expressing their outrage over the senseless damage. "What the hell? Did they rip off the head of the charger?" one user asked.

Another commented on the anti-EV sentiment, writing: "Yeah, some people are really against electric cars to the point of property damage and vandalism."

This kind of vandalism isn't just annoying — it actively slows the transition to clean energy. Public charging stations make EVs a practical choice, but frequent vandalism fuels skepticism about their reliability.

Of course, the usual anti-EV arguments surface whenever these incidents happen. Some claim that EVs aren't as "green" as they seem due to battery production and lithium mining, but the data says otherwise. A life-cycle assessment by the International Council on Clean Transportation found that EVs produce 60-68% fewer lifetime emissions than gas-powered cars, even factoring in manufacturing and charging. As the power grid shifts toward renewables, the gap will grow even wider.

Watch now: Ecologist shares why she remains hopeful in the face of climate doom and gloom

While mining for battery materials is a valid concern, the real issue is the sheer scale of fossil fuel extraction. The International Energy Agency reported that the world extracts over 16.5 billion metric tons of fossil fuels per year — compared to just 3 million tons of lithium.

So what's the solution? Cities and private companies are making EV charging stations more secure. Fresno, California, spent $245,000 installing locking steel cabinets to prevent vandalism.

Meanwhile, ChargePoint has introduced cut-resistant cables and real-time alarms, and GM and EVgo are rolling out urban charging stations with security cameras and well-lit canopies to deter tampering. The more widespread and reliable EV chargers become, the harder it'll be to stop progress.

When you think about owning an EV, what concerns you most about public charging stations?

Chargers not working 🚫

Chargers not being available 😥

Charging being too expensive 💰

Charging taking too long ⌚

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

All told, EVs aren't going anywhere — no matter how many chargers get trashed.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x