US hits major milestone that could make life easier for EV owners: 'Things will change dramatically in the next 2 to 3 years'

The U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation made an exciting announcement as the new year quickly approaches, Electrek reported: The country now has more than 200,000 electric vehicle charging ports available to the public.

Efforts to expand EV infrastructure have doubled the network of available charging stations in the past four years, with another 300,000 expected to be added by 2030.

And Electrek writer Michelle Lewis wrote that, considering the pace so far, "the aim of reaching 500,000 chargers by 2030 is within reach."

As consumers become more mindful of the environment and sustainable driving, EVs are an increasingly viable solution. And with a steady increase in EV purchases the past few years, the necessity for more accessible charging is evident. Additionally, as the main issue restricting drivers from transitioning to EVs is easy access to charging stations, this rapid growth in ports across the nation is incredibly promising for the movement.









While EV skepticism still lingers among many consumers, the potential benefits far outweigh the negatives and disputed myths. An EV produces (on average) 52% less carbon dioxide through its life than a traditional gas-powered car. Furthermore, EVs get an average of 79 miles per gallon equivalent in energy efficiency, while new gasoline-fueled vehicles only average 32 mpg (with most older models falling far short of that).

And while EVs aren't a blanket solution and require more upfront costs and resources to manufacture due to battery needs, it's evident they cater to drastic improvements for both the climate and your wallet once they hit the roads. Reuters reported that the average EV need only be driven 15,000 to 20,000 miles before it offsets its manufacturing pollution — not to mention savings on fuel and maintenance, as EVs require no oil changes and only have a few moving parts.

However, everyday drivers aren't the only ones making the transition to EVs. Companies and organizations such as PepsiCo, Domino's, Walmart, and the USPS are beginning to switch over to electric. And as more automotive companies such as Ford, Nissan, and GM begin to invest more heavily in EV production, the accessibility of public charging ports for both corporations and consumers will gain further traction.

One reader based in Pennsylvania commented on the Electrek article: "We had 2 new supercharger installs in Gibsonia at turnpike entrance and in rural Meadville north off 79 which really helps heading north from Western PA to Erie."

"I live in the south west corner of Colorado. Fast charging has definitely been a challenge here," wrote another. "However looking at the plans for the four corners area I agree that things will change dramatically in the next 2 to 3 years."

While there's still much work to do to hit the 2030 goal of 500,000 charging ports across the country, the progress appears to be very promising as the five-year countdown approaches.

While there's still much work to do to hit the 2030 goal of 500,000 charging ports across the country, the progress appears to be very promising as the five-year countdown approaches.