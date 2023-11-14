Thrifter shocked to uncover true value of purchased art piece: ‘No idea how this ended up in the thrift store’

One Redditor hit the jackpot at their local Value Village when they decided to take a chance on a piece of modern art that turned out to be worth much more than the asking price.

Thrifting is one of the best ways for a person on a budget to get hold of treasures they usually couldn’t afford. On top of the environmental benefits that come from keeping these items out of landfills, savvy shoppers have discovered a $400 figurine going for a dollar, a vintage designer coat worth thousands, and, in one memorable case, a stunning $3.5 million chandelier purchased for only $300.

This find is definitely going into the Hall of Fame, too. “Saw this leaning at the back of a hallway at the end of my thrift trip,” said the original poster. “Couldn’t tell if an art student made it and got a failing grade but I loved it anyway.”

The photos they shared show a rectangular canvas covered with multidimensional, asymmetrical swirls of printed fabric. It’s embellished with large stitches, patches of sequins, and several large, molded shapes reminiscent of bright blue mushroom caps or flower buds.

“For $24, I thought that worst case, if it was worthless I could hang it up in my grade one classroom because I know my students would love it, but I felt drawn to it myself,” the Redditor said.

However, luck was on their side. “Got home and did some research and found out that it was an original Leisa Rich piece,” they said. They added a screenshot of the website, which identified the piece as “Nano, Nano” and valued it at $990.

“[I] have no idea how this ended up in the thrift store!” the Redditor said.

“Very colorful, great score!” said a commenter. “Are you going to have an auction house sell it for you, or are you keeping it?”

“I’m going to keep it!” the original poster replied. “Definitely hang it up high so my cats can’t get to it.”

