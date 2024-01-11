Shopper stuns with one-of-a-kind signature and photograph revealed inside thrifted $2 book: ‘This is on a whole different level’

The best part of thrift stores is that they’re full of hidden gems.

These finds are often posted in the forum r/ThriftStoreHauls, and one Redditor shared their priceless find: a copy of Stephen King’s “The Shining” signed by the author himself back in 1981, just a year after the movie based on the novel came out.

What made the deal even sweeter was that the book only cost $1.99, and there was even a photograph of the person that the book was presumably made out to.

“The best $1.99 I will ever spend in my lifetime,” the original poster wrote in the caption.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While finds like these can be rare, they’re certainly not impossible. Other thrifters have found expensive jewelry mixed in with cheap costume jewelry, picture frames with cash from over a century ago, and even high-end Murano glass mixed in with cheap glassware.

With an extra eye out and a bit of luck, you can certainly find gems like these in the thrift stores around you. And even if you don’t, you’ll still have access to discounted clothing, furniture, books, and more.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Other shoppers have been catching on to the cost-effectiveness of secondhand shopping. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, “Sixty-two percent of Gen Z and millennial consumers said they look for items secondhand before buying [them] new.”

It’s a smart move. Thrifting can save shoppers an average of $1,700 per year, not to mention that if you find one of these hidden gems, they can always be resold.

Not only that, but thrifting is also great for the planet. It keeps perfectly good items out of the garbage and lowers the demand for resources like water.

For example, it requires over 700 gallons of water to create just one T-shirt that may sell for $20. Instead, you could go to a thrift store and find the exact same shirt for a fraction of the price. The only difference is that it’s been washed a few times.

At the very least, it won’t hurt your wallet to look for options in a thrift store before you buy something new. You might just find the famous novel you wanted, signed by the author.

Redditors couldn’t believe the find. They commented on the post, “This is on a whole different level. Congrats!” and “This is gold! Nice haul!”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.