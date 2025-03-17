Experts reveal concerning issue plaguing popular fashion brands: 'A race to the bottom'

While fast fashion is doing numbers for the apparel industry, the quality of the products churned out to consumers is not up to par.

Vogue refers to fast fashion as quickly produced clothing trends sold at cheap prices. However, since the products are manufactured rapidly, the end product isn't always satisfying and usually not long-lasting.

What's happening?

According to NBC News, experts revealed that fabric accounts for 60% of a garment's total production. When retailers need to save money, quality fabrics are often the first thing to go.

Experts believe the decline of quality clothing escalated following the pandemic as retailers tried to recover from poor sales and disorganized supply chains. Margaret Bishop, a professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, said the current state of the fashion industry has prompted "a race to the bottom," per NBC News.

Despite the less-than-stellar quality, fast fashion appeals to consumers because of the low cost. While overall consumer prices have risen 26% over the last five years, apparel prices have only gone up just 6%.

Why is knowing about the impact of fast fashion important?

Demand for fast-fashion apparel has spiked in recent years, with the top three global fast-fashion retailers nearly tripling their U.S. market share. Unfortunately, fast fashion is taking a huge toll on the environment.

According to Business Insider, the fashion industry produces about 10% of global carbon pollution. It's also the second-largest consumer industry of water. For context, about 700 gallons of water are needed to produce one cotton shirt.

Fast fashion also contributes to overflowing landfills. Earth.org reports that the average American generates 82 pounds of textile waste each year.

What's being done about fast fashion?

Slow fashion is an appropriately named movement in reaction to fast fashion, as Earth.org explained. The goal is to convince companies to stop excessive production and advocate for sustainable fashion practices.

Consumers can save hundreds of dollars a year by investing in high-quality clothes rather than fast fashion. Consider shopping at thrift stores or check out resale platforms like ThredUp for apparel that costs less and will last longer.

There are also precautions consumers should take when searching for sustainable clothing. For example, keep an eye out for greenwashing. Certain corporations advertise misleading claims about sustainability while still causing harm to the environment. It's a good idea to research the company or brand prior to making a purchase to confirm the claims are true.

