Shopper stunned after Googling value of shoes purchased at thrift store: 'Thrifting gods were upon me today'

One thrift store shopper's post in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit once again proved that high-end items often lurk at extremely low rates.

The lucky buyer, who captioned the post by writing the "thrifting gods were upon me today," found a pair of Allen Edmonds Lexington shoes. A similar style from the brand retails for around $425. They topped off the haul with a classic trench coat worth $165.

After writing, "[I] wasn't even planning on going today," the OP was glad they visited a thrift shop after Googling the full price of the items. The OP later commented that the pair of Allen Edmonds dress shoes "fit like a glove. Best $12 I've spent in a long time."

Known for quality trench coats that once dressed the Navy in World War II, London Fog usually sells a double-breasted trench coat for $165. Thanks to thrifting, the OP found one for $10.99.

One person said, "You'll have the London fog forever. My husband still has his from high school and mine is going on 15 years."

For less than $25, the Redditor brought home some classic fashionable items from brands known for their style and durability — a vital feature in a world of fast fashion waste. However, good finds are common when secondhand shopping at the right location.

A pair of authentic Italian leather Santoni loafers is worth $1,000, but another thrifter found some for $15. Someone strutted away with a pair of Doc Martens for only $4 — a big steal from the brand's typical $180 asking price.

High-end or vintage coats in mint condition are also part of many thrift hauls. Worth $800, a rare Ralph Lauren jacket sold for only $22 at one shop.

Thrift shopping goes beyond providing a cheaper way to obtain affordable luxury wear or rare items no longer in production. You also do your part to keep textile waste — of which over 11 million tons are circulating, per the EPA — out of landfills.

Dumped textile materials release methane gas, contributing to weather changes that have caused regular disasters, including hurricanes, rising sea levels, and drought. According to RoadRunner, these materials may take up to 200 years to decompose while releasing harmful gases.

Someone exclaimed, "Wow! You got some classics there! Congratulations."

"In my head, you look like James Bond," praised another commenter.

