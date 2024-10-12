Shopper stunned after examining tag attached to jewelry found at antique store: 'Did they not realize?'

"The necklace was priced at $20, and the ring was $5."

An antique store shopper's trip was made more than worth it when they struck gold.

"Picked up some 10k gold jewelry at an antique shop for $25," the poster wrote above a photo of a necklace with a blue gemstone and a ring with three ruby-colored gemstones shared to r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Did they not realize it was gold?" another Redditor asked. The OP responded: "Tags on both said 10k gold. The necklace was priced at $20, and the ring was $5."

Whether you find gold or not — other lucky thrifters have — shopping secondhand is always worth the effort. It will leave more coin in your pocket while providing you with a great way to stock up on new clothes and household items and sometimes the find of a lifetime, including coveted appliances, vintage handbags, and cult cookware.



Monetary savings aside, secondhand shopping is also great for the environment. Earth.org reports that over 100 million tons of textile waste gets sent to landfills each year. Once there, this waste creates loads of toxic gases as it decomposes, contributing greatly to the dangerous overheating of our planet.

By giving old items new homes, thrifters keep them out of landfills and the pollution out of the environment. It further makes the resources that went into manufacturing and shipping them more worth it by extending their lifespans.

For all these reasons, secondhand shopping is having a moment. In its 2024 resale report, ThredUp reported that the global secondhand apparel market is expected to reach $350 billion by 2028 and is growing three times faster than the worldwide apparel market.

Feeling like joining the movement and shopping secondhand but don't have the desire to search through shops? Explore options such as Changing Room, Goodwill's online store, or even Craigslist to find everything you're looking for.

As far as the OP and their striking gold, fellow Redditors were excited and envious.

"Absolutely a great find. I never get this lucky!" one wrote.

"So pretty! Lucky you!" another agreed.

"Congrats on an excellent deal," a third added.

