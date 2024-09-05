Shopper in awe after striking gold with beloved kitchen accessory at local thrift store: 'That thing will last a lifetime'

This thrifter scored an incredible cookware find for a fraction of its original price.

A Redditor shared their thrift shop success story to r/ThriftStoreHauls, saying, "La Creuset Dutch oven lapis blue in brand-new condition — [half] off so only $17, swoon!!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

If you're not familiar with Le Creuset, or kitchen cookware in general, this is the jackpot of thrift finds for cooking. This 3.5-quart Dutch oven in lapis blue will run you over $200 brand new — that's hundreds in savings by shopping at the thrift store.

These savings aren't uncommon, either. One shopper found a Juki sewing machine — which costs over $600 on eBay — for just $7. Another thrifter scored luxury shoes for a lucky price: $6.



If you love to buy but you're on a budget, try your hand at thrifting. Thrift shoppers "save an average of $1,760 per year by buying secondhand items," per Coupon Follow.

It's not just good for your wallet. Thrifting is a great way to positively impact the environment.

By donating and shopping secondhand, you're keeping perfectly good items, like clothes, appliances, and furniture, from entering landfills, where they'd sit for hundreds or thousands of years. Thrift shopping also reduces the demand for new clothes, which conserves our natural resources.

Every bit counts. According to ThredUP's 2023 resale report, "if everyone bought one secondhand clothing item instead of new this year, it would save the equivalent of: 76 [million] cars taken off the road for a day, 46 [billion] days of drinking water for one person, 36 [billion] hours of watching Netflix."

That's an incredible amount of resources saved from just one secondhand item each. Ready to make an impact? Explore our guide to shopping at thrift stores.

Commenters were jealous of the Redditor's amazing cookware find.

"Score!! That thing will last a lifetime," one user said.

"Wow," another Redditor wrote, "Looks clean too! No visible cracks, chips, etc. depending on the size I paid $100 more for mine and it was still worth every penny."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.