Frugal shopper shares excitement after finding high-end appliance from online marketplace: 'I'm still in disbelief'

Finding high-end items at the thrift shop is something all shoppers aspire to. One lucky secondhand shopper found a pricey vacuum for a fraction of the cost.

Posting to r/ThriftStoreHauls, one Redditor shared their fabled white whale find, a Miele vacuum. The thrifter shared a photo of the white upright vacuum that they were thrilled to secure this item, but at such an affordable price, they were concerned with its authenticity.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP explained, "I actually bought this off Craigslist, but still wanted to share. Thought it was a fake post but still reached out. This thing purrs like a kitten - my carpets look brand new."

Miele is a well-reviewed high-end vacuum brand. Several of their models have made best-of lists, including from the New York Times Wirecutter. This model appears to be made specifically for pet owners, and while it is no longer in stock they have several cat and dog vacuums for prices ranging from $679 to $1,259. These prices mean that this frugal shopper got this item for more than a 90% discount.



Shopping secondhand on sites like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and OfferUp is a great way to find incredible deals on home goods, appliances, and more right in your neighborhood. These app and online retailers like ThredUp make it easier to find pre-loved items for a fraction of their original price. Swapping out just half of your clothing purchases can save you around $100 a year.

Thrifting has grown tremendously in the past several years, outpacing traditional retail shopping, according to EcoWatch. ThredUp's Resale Report found that the "U.S. secondhand market [is] expected to reach $70 billion by 2027." They also found that consumers are consistently choosing to buy secondhand for ethical reasons, and "47% of Gen Z refuse to buy from non-sustainable apparel brands and retailers."

This sustainability movement has been driven by low-quality items at many fast-fashion stores, as well as ethical concerns over the environment and human rights during the production process.

Other thrifters on Reddit were impressed with this find.

"Wow, that's an incredible score!" wrote one commenter, to which the OP responded, "I'm still in disbelief."

Another person said, "I don't have carpets and still would have bought it!"

