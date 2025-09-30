Experts warn of potential hazards from improper disposal of vape products: 'Can cause fires'

"There are still hazar­dous components in the device that require proper treatment and disposal."

Disposable vapes are becoming one of the most troubling forms of waste. In addition to nicotine residue and plastic waste, these devices contain batteries that can cause fires.

The Straits Times reported that in Malaysia alone, more than 1.4 million adults — and hundreds of thousands of minors — use disposable vapes. A 2023 study found hazardous household waste, including vape pods and small batteries, made up more than 1% of the content in Malaysian landfills. While that number sounds small, the risks pose a serious threat to communities.

Lithium batteries are flammable when damaged or overheated. "If tossed into regular bins, they can cause fires in garbage trucks or landfills," explained Fire and Rescue Department director-general Nor Hisham Mohammad.

That means casually tossing out an old vape could escalate into toxic smoke clouds and landfill fires. Plus, vape litter is an unsightly mess, leading to flat tires and potentially harming wildlife.

The problem is growing globally. Studies found that young vapers are more likely to start smoking cigarettes, and vaping has been linked to health issues like addiction, respiratory and heart problems, and lung injury. At least 121 countries around the world have vape regulations in place, with 33 countries trying to ban their sale, per U.S. News and World Report.

Because disposable vapes are meant to be discarded, that leads to a constant manufacturing stream that generates excess waste and planet-warming pollution. With rising global temperatures harming public health and supercharging extreme weather events, this vicious cycle looms large — even over non-smokers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Some vape companies have launched take-back programs for recycling old devices. Advocates are also calling for extended producer responsibility laws that would require manufacturers and retailers to cover the costs of proper disposal.

"The key concern, however, is where and how they are handled," said environment and waste ma­­nagement specialist Theng Lee Chong. "Some parts of the vapes are recyclable, but there are still hazar­dous components in the device that require proper treatment and disposal."

Commenters online joined in the frustration. Responding to a CNA Insider YouTube video, one commenter noted, "Producers of electronics also have the responsibility to take back their own items for recycling / reuse."

Another added: "I'm a small-scale recycler that includes e-waste and for me the biggest issue is the plastic — none of which is recyclable where I am. … We know we are washing the world in plastic … but we continue to do it anyway."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.