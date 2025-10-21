Lawmaker pushes for action on major health hazard impacting children: 'The primary target market'

Lawmakers in Pakistan are weighing their options regarding legislation that would strengthen restrictions on the sale and marketing of e-cigarettes and vape products to anyone under the age of 18.

As reported by Pro Pakistani, the bill was introduced by Senator Sarmad Ali in an effort to crack down on underage users vaping. While the country has previously outlawed vape use in children, officials will soon debate whether more can be done regarding how vapes and e-cigarettes are legally sold in the country.

According to the proposed ban, any electronic product containing nicotine would be required to be sold in child-resistant packaging. Vapes would also need to be labeled clearly enough to ensure that only those over the age of 18 are legally able to purchase vapes in Pakistan. Stores within 50 meters of nearby schools would also be prohibited from selling electronic nicotine products.

In a recent study published in the journal Future Science OA, a team of researchers identified a growing concern of underage vape users in Pakistan. "The availability of flavored liquids among vaping products in Pakistan makes it especially appealing to the youth, who are the primary target market," the study reads. "Other factors such as peer pressure, the absence of social stigma, and easy accessibility contribute to its popularity among young people."

The proposed bill would also look to limit how vapes are marketed to consumers. If passed, all forms of advertising and promotion of electronic nicotine products would be outlawed. This would specifically target billboards, print media, and online advertisements.

Anyone found in violation of the ban would be hit with a fine of over $175. However, repeat offenders may face fines double that amount.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that vaping can impact underage users by harming brain development. This could result in a higher risk of addiction as well as impaired concentration, anxiety, and other mood disorders. Vaping also poses significant risks to respiratory health, potentially causing lung damage and chronic issues.

Plastic pollution and e-waste from discarded vape products can lead to the leaching of toxic chemicals and potential fire hazards. The plastic in vapes can slowly break down over time into microplastics, which can find their way into the soil and water.

